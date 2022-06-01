Sonos Launches Voice Assistant in the US

Sonos has launched its own voice assistant via a free software update, allowing customers to use voice commands to control their speakers. Available through the Sonos app, you can now request specific songs, albums, radio stations or playlists by voicing the request aloud, Sonos said Wednesday.

Sonos Voice Control also allows you to save and like songs, and to group and ungroup speakers using voice commands.

Sonos said its voice control feature maintains user privacy by processing your voice and responding to your requests only on the local speaker. No audio is ever recorded and sent to the cloud for storage, or listened to by anyone else, unlike other voice assistants.

The news confirms reports last month that Sonos would be launching a voice assistant to compete with Amazon's Alexa in June.

Sonos' speakers and soundbars already supported Alexa and Google Assistant.

The Sonos Move and Sonos Roam speakers will be priced at 20% off between June 4-12, Sonos added Wednesday.