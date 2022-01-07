Google changes speaker group controls following Sonos patent fight

Chris Monroe/CNET

Google is making changes to how its smart speakers are set up and controlled following a US International Trade Commission ban issued on Thursday. The ban comes after a judge ruled last year that Google infringed on five patents owned by speaker maker Sonos.

Google outlined the changes in a community blog post on Thursday, saying people that use "the Speaker Group feature to control the volume in the Google Home app, by voice with the Google Assistant, or directly on your Nest Hub display" will be impacted.

Going forward, to adjust volume of speaker groups, people will need to change each speaker individually instead of using the group volume controller. Device owners will also no longer be able to change speaker group volume using their phone's physical volume button.

Google also said some people will need to the Device Utility app, or DUA, to complete installation and updates. People may see a prompt to download and run the DUA, Google said. If speaker groups include other brands that use Cast firmware, such as JBL or Lenovo, they may need an update to be on Cast firmware version 1.52.272222 or higher, Google said.

The changes are being made to current Google products in order to avoid infringing on the Sonos patents. After the ITC ruling on Thursday, Google said it disagreed with the decision but appreciated that the commission approved its modified designs.

In the community post, Google said it will work to minimize additional changes.