Bose SoundLink Flex Sees First Price Drop to $129 (Save $20)

David Carnoy/CNET

With its durable build, punchy bass and overall impressive sound quality, the Bose SoundLink Flex was a CNET Editors' Choice award recipient last December, and is currently our favorite Bluetooth speaker on the market -- full stop. Even at its original price of $149, it's a pretty good value, and right now Amazon is offering the first discount we've seen on this portable Bluetooth speaker, dropping the price down to just $129. That's only $10 more than the version of this speaker, which was also one of our favorites of the year. There isn't a clear-cut expiration on this deal, but with a popular product like this, we don't anticipate it being around for long. Act fast if you're hoping to grab one at this price.

Packed full of impressive features and hardware, the Bose SoundLink Flex really is the whole package. It's fairly compact, weighing just 1.3 pounds, but still manages to deliver powerful sound for its small size, including impressive bass performance. It's also equipped with Bose's PositionIQ technology, which optimizes the sound based on whether you have the speaker sitting upright, lying on its back or hanging from the integrated utility loop. The speaker is plenty durable, with an IP67 waterproof rating, plus it can survive being dropped short distances and it's even designed to float in case it falls in a pool or river. On a single charge, it has a battery life of up to 12 hours for all-day listening, and it's equipped with a built-in speaker so you can easily take phone calls over Bluetooth. At this price, you'd be hard-pressed to find a Bluetooth speaker out there that's a better value.

It makes a great, if a bit of a splurge, gift for Mother's Day, Father's Day or graduation, all of which are fast approaching. If you're looking to grab one as a present, Amazon is sweetening the deal a bit and offering 50% off gift wrapping with the promo code GIFTWRAP50. You can read our full Bose SoundLink Flex review here.