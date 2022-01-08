9 great reads from CNET this week: CES delivers TVs, laptops and a humanoid robot

CES

The first week of the new year brought us the biggest tech show of the year, although in a pandemic-altered state. CES 2022 soldiered on in a hybrid format, with many of its headliners showing off their latest wares and boldest concepts in virtual events, forgoing the traditional live stage shows, convention hall schmoozing and late-into-the-night afterparties.

But it was hardly a bust. There's all sorts of new stuff to reckon with, whether we're hunkering down in our home offices, kicking back in the family room or heading out on the road. We saw Samsung TVs and projectors, Dell laptops, Nokia phones, smartglasses from TCL and no shortage of electric vehicles, and that just begins to scratch the surface.

We wrote a lot of stories out of CES, and some of them are here among the many in-depth features and thought-provoking commentaries that appeared on CNET this week. So here you go. These are the stories you don't want to miss.

The electronics giant says quantum dots offer more vivid colors than regular OLED TVs made by rival LG. But they're gonna cost you.

Stephen Shankland/CNET

Better webcams and seamless switching may help make hybrid work more practical.

Dan Ackerman/CNET

At CES 2022, I got the first public demonstration of this lifelike robot, and saw just how blurred the lines between human and android are becoming.

Engineered Arts/Justin Reynoso/CNET

Commentary: Social media has ushered in a golden age of disinformation. But the real issue is people who aren't interested in the truth.

Brent Stirton/Getty Images

"Alexa, set a timer for T-minus 10 seconds."

James Watkins/Amazon

Fully autonomous tractors promise to change how food is grown in America.

CNET

Is the metaverse VR, AR or the second coming of Second Life? Yes to all three. But we need to know more than that.

Screenshot by Sarah Tew/CNET

The new drone, unveiled at CES 2022, easily tracked me while I was mountain biking. It also has longer-range communications and can fly for 27 minutes.

Stephen Shankland/CNET

The biggest losers of the massive tech industry trade show are the small companies you'll never hear about.

Alex Wong/Getty Images