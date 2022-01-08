CES 2022 takeaways Taco Bell's Taco Lover's Pass Sidney Poitier dies Apple CEO Tim Cook's income boost How to find at-home COVID-19 tests
Featured Mobile Computing Gaming Home Entertainment Services & Software

9 great reads from CNET this week: CES delivers TVs, laptops and a humanoid robot

CES 2022 brought us laptops, TVs, robots, drones and a whole lot more tech. Plus: Searching for the truth online and contemplating the metaverse.

This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon.

The first week of the new year brought us the biggest tech show of the year, although in a pandemic-altered state. CES 2022 soldiered on in a hybrid format, with many of its headliners showing off their latest wares and boldest concepts in virtual events, forgoing the traditional live stage shows, convention hall schmoozing and late-into-the-night afterparties. 

But it was hardly a bust. There's all sorts of new stuff to reckon with, whether we're hunkering down in our home offices, kicking back in the family room or heading out on the road.  We saw Samsung TVs and projectors, Dell laptops, Nokia phones, smartglasses from TCL and no shortage of electric vehicles, and that just begins to scratch the surface. 

We wrote a lot of stories out of CES, and some of them are here among the many in-depth features and thought-provoking commentaries that appeared on CNET this week. So here you go. These are the stories you don't want to miss. 

Samsung's QD-OLED TV tech explained: Welcome to the quantum dot era

The electronics giant says quantum dots offer more vivid colors than regular OLED TVs made by rival LG. But they're gonna cost you.

Samsung QD Display demo
Stephen Shankland/CNET

The laptops of 2022 look ahead to the future of work

Better webcams and seamless switching may help make hybrid work more practical. 

Macbook Pro 2021
Dan Ackerman/CNET

'You have to distance yourself from it being a human': Meeting Ameca the humanoid  

At CES 2022, I got the first public demonstration of this lifelike robot, and saw just how blurred the lines between human and android are becoming.

Ameca the humanoid robot.
Engineered Arts/Justin Reynoso/CNET

The internet is a great source for facts, but Jan. 6 reminds us truth isn't the problem

Commentary: Social media has ushered in a golden age of disinformation. But the real issue is people who aren't interested in the truth. 

US Capitol January 6 riot
Brent Stirton/Getty Images

NASA to blast Amazon Alexa into space in 2022

"Alexa, set a timer for T-minus 10 seconds." 

Callisto demo in space capsule
James Watkins/Amazon

John Deere breaks new ground with self-driving tractors you can control from a phone 

Fully autonomous tractors promise to change how food is grown in America. 

John Deere autonomous self-driving tractor
CNET

The metaverse isn't what you think it is, because we don't know what it is 

Is the metaverse VR, AR or the second coming of Second Life? Yes to all three. But we need to know more than that.

Mark Zuckerberg image from animation of his July 4 post
Screenshot by Sarah Tew/CNET

Skydio 2 Plus hands-on: Drone's cinema-style video offers new flying smarts 

The new drone, unveiled at CES 2022, easily tracked me while I was mountain biking. It also has longer-range communications and can fly for 27 minutes.

Stephen Shankland/CNET

CES needs to be in person, as soon as it's safe

The biggest losers of the massive tech industry trade show are the small companies you'll never hear about. 

CES 2022 attendees at the Las Vegas Convention Center
Alex Wong/Getty Images
Now playing: Watch this: CES 2022: Most impressive tech
9:29