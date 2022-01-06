5 new Nokia phones under $250 unveiled at CES 2022

HMD Global

CES

As the iPhone and top-end Android phones continue to get more and more expensive, we're always keeping an eye out for more affordable options for people who don't need or want to spend multiple paychecks on a single piece of tech. At CES 2022, HMD Global, maker of Nokia phones, has delivered the goods.

The Finnish company announced Wednesday that five new phones will launch in the US in the coming months and that not a single one will cost more than $250. In the lineup will be a 5G phone, three 4G devices and one feature phone -- ideal as a starter phone, a second phone or for anyone who requires a more basic model.

At the top end of the new portfolio are the 5G Nokia G400 priced at $239, the 4G Nokia G100 costing $149 and the $119 4G Nokia C200, all of which run on Android and will be available in spring or early summer. At the even more affordable end are the Nokia C100, a 4G Android phone costing $99, and the retro Nokia 2760 flip phone, priced at $79. Both will be available in the next two months.

"Research shows that customers are looking for the best value for their mobile phone budget -- including a large display, long battery life and high-quality camera experience -- and Nokia phones deliver on every element, making them a trusted and reliable phone for consumers and partners in the United States," said HMD Global CEO Florian Seiche in a statement.

Multiple Nokia phones are already available in the US, but HMD's biggest customer base has always been in Europe and Africa -- perhaps until now. This is the company's biggest expansion into the US yet, and will see it add two new carriers, Dish Wireless and Consumer Cellular, to its partner lineup, which already includes T-Mobile and TracFone. It's very much hoping to capture the lower end of the market with reliable, secure, affordable phones as competitors such as Apple and Samsung keep gunning for the high end.

"There is a clear opportunity for well specified, capable devices in the US market," said CCS Insight analyst Ben Wood in a statement. "As Android smartphones continue to deliver an increased bang for their buck, we expect the market to continue to expand."