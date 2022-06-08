Summer Game Fest 2022: Start Time, How to Watch or Stream Online

The Summer Game Fest 2022 showcase is almost here! The "live cross-industry" event will include game announcements, reveals and a Day of the Devs indie games exhibition.

The event will also be shown in Imax Live theaters for the first time, along with the Game Awards in December. Host Geoff Keighley's parents both work for Imax, as chief quality gurus.

Here's everything you need to know...

When does Summer Game Fest 2022 start?

The livestream is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 9, which converts to 7 p.m. GMT or 4 a.m. Friday AEST.

How to watch Summer Game Fest 2022

You'll be able to stream it on YouTube, Twitch, Twitter and Facebook, or attend live screenings in Imax. We've' also embedded it above, so you can watch right here.

What to Expect

Keighley dropped a trailer for Thursday's event over the weekend, and it confirmed that first-person shooter Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, survival horror experience The Callisto Protocol, downloadable expansion Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course and Batman-themed multiplayer adventure Gotham Knights will be among the games shown. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will also make appearance.

Last year's Game Fest included our first look at gameplay for megahit Elden Ring, the announcement of Death Stranding: Director's Cut on PS5 and Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

Since the traditional video games event E3 has been canceled for this year, 2022's Game Fest has less competition than normal. That could mean publishers will be keen to drop some major announcements at this show. So it's definitely worth tuning in.