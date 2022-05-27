All the Major Reveals From Sony's State of Play June 2 Stream

We're now heading further into the Summer Games Season. Sony's June 2 State of Play has just aired. It turned out to be a pretty stellar showcase. Not only did we see Sony's upcoming games for the PlayStation VR2 virtual reality headset, we also saw reveals for Resident Evil 4 Remake, Final Fantasy XVI, and more.



We've updated this post to include every game and trailer that was shown during the stream. Sony's event will serve as an unofficial kickoff for the summer games announcement season, during which developers ranging from Microsoft and Nintendo to Ubisoft and Square Enix reveal the titles they expect to release over the coming year.

What has been announced so far:

Resident Evil 4 Remake Revealed

The long awaited remake to Capcom's most legendary reboot of the survival horror series has been revealed. Much like the remakes for Resident Evil 2 and 3, RE4 Remake will focus heavily on the action-horror themes from the original. It will also receive functionality with PS5's upcoming PSVR 2 as well, to enhance the tension. It has a planned release for March 23, 2023.

Street Fighter 6 Gameplay

We got to see the first gameplay for Capcom's Street Fighter 6, the next installment of their long-running fighting game series. Along with returning fighters like Ryu and Chun-Li, we also got our first looks at the fighting styles of newcomers Luke and Jaime. In an interesting twist, Street Fighter 6 also has a new adventure mode where you'll play as an unknown character who battles around different locales. SF6 is set for release sometime in 2023 for PS4 and PS5.

Final Fantasy XVI Gameplay Trailer

We finally got our latest look at Square-Enix's next installment of the Final Fantasy series. In Final Fantasy XVI, players will be able to engage in more action-oriented combat, which emulates the style of games like Devil May Cry and God of War. It goes back to the style of classic Final Fantasy, which leans heavily into the swords and & sorcery aesthetic -- but in that over-the-top Final Fantasy approach. It's set for release sometime in Summer 2023.

Other Revels:

Along with the heavy hitters, we also got news that Insomniac Games' stellar open-world Spiderman game will be making its way to PC on August 12. Along with that, Striking Distance Studios' The Callisto Protocol, a sci-fi survival horror game from the creators of Dead Space, showed off another exciting new trailer that showed that it's got some surprises in store for horror fans. Another notable new trailer was for the adventure game Stray, which focuses on the journey of a stray cat that has to survive and escape from a massive dystopian city.

PSVR 2 Reveals

The PSVR 2 got some solid airtime during the State of Play showcase. Firstly Horizon: Call of the Mountain is a VR spin-off from the popular Horizon series, which will focus on a new protagonist exploring ruins and fighting machines. Capcom's new reveals for the Resident Evil series are also getting VR components as well, with both RE4 Remake and Resident Evil Village having added functionality with PSVR2. Along with those, No Man's Sky will have support for PSVR 2 on PS5, and The Walking Dead's Saints and Sinners VR game will get a new episode for PS5.

Upcoming Indies

Along with the big AAA games and VR titles, State of Play also showcased a number of indie games that will get support on PlayStation consoles. Tunic was released earlier this year on PC and Xbox consoles, and it's now coming to PS4 and PS5 later this year. Another new reveal was Rollerdrome, an action game that blends extreme sports with deathmatch shooting gameplay.



Season: A Letter to the Future was revealed back in 2020, and we just saw a new trailer for the open-world narrative based adventure game. Lastly, Eternights was revealed, which blending fast-paced Devil May Cry-style action with a dating sim -- that sounds intriguing to me.

