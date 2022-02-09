Nintendo Direct: Every trailer and announcement

Wii Sports is coming to Switch, Mario Kart 8 is getting a big DLC package, and Mario is hitting the soccer field again.
Daniel Van Boom
Senior Writer
Daniel Van Boom is a Senior Writer based in Sydney, Australia. Daniel Van Boom covers global tech issues, culture, video games and much more. Daniel Van Boom loves speaking about himself in the third person.
Nintendo surprised us Tuesday with good news: Wednesday would bring with it a 40-minute Nintendo Direct presentation, where titles for the first half of 2022 would be announced. On Wednesday, the company delivered the goods. Among the news from Nintendo Direct is Nintendo Switch Sports (think Wii Sports for the Switch), new DLC for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Edition, a new Mario Strikers game as well as Xenoblade Chronicles 3.
Switch owners will also be getting plenty of remasters, with the likes of Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers, Klonoa: Fantasy Reverie and, hurrah, Earthbound all coming to the console. Keep scrolling below to see all the trailers and announcements from February's Nintendo Direct.
CNET Culture
Entertain your brain with the coolest news from streaming to superheroes, memes to video games.
Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes
Advance Wars: 1+2 Re-boot Camp
No Man's Sky
Mario Strikers: Battle League
Splatoon 3
Front Mission 1ST and Front Mission 2 remake
Star Wars: The Force Unleashed
Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection
Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers
Kirby and the Forgotten Land
MLB The Show 22
Klonoa: Fantasy Reverie Edition
Portal: Companion Collection
Live A Live
Nintendo Switch Sports
Triangle Strategy
Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course DLC
Metroid Dread
Earthbound
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Edition DLC
Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Now playing:Watch this:
The Nintendo Switch, five years in: What comes next?