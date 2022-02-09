Nintendo Direct: Every trailer and announcement

James Martin/CNET

Nintendo surprised us Tuesday with good news: Wednesday would bring with it a 40-minute Nintendo Direct presentation, where titles for the first half of 2022 would be announced. On Wednesday, the company delivered the goods. Among the news from Nintendo Direct is Nintendo Switch Sports (think Wii Sports for the Switch), new DLC for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Edition, a new Mario Strikers game as well as Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Switch owners will also be getting plenty of remasters, with the likes of Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers, Klonoa: Fantasy Reverie and, hurrah, Earthbound all coming to the console. Keep scrolling below to see all the trailers and announcements from February's Nintendo Direct.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Advance Wars: 1+2 Re-boot Camp

No Man's Sky

Mario Strikers: Battle League



Splatoon 3

Front Mission 1ST and Front Mission 2 remake

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

MLB The Show 22

First look at MLB The Show 22 gameplay on the Nintendo Switch! It looks interesting... pic.twitter.com/XtmFHZ2LNs — Alex Healy (@TheHealy6) February 9, 2022

Klonoa: Fantasy Reverie Edition

Portal: Companion Collection

Live A Live

Nintendo Switch Sports

Triangle Strategy

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course DLC

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course coming to Switch #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/ixETNHkAXP — Nibel (@Nibellion) February 9, 2022

Metroid Dread

Free update for Metroid Dread announced



- Dread Mode difficulty (1-hit)

- Rookie Mode difficulty



Out later today



Boss Rush mode coming with a second update in April #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/SkiwFUomcY — Nibel (@Nibellion) February 9, 2022

Earthbound

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Edition DLC

Xenoblade Chronicles 3