Nintendo Direct: Every trailer and announcement

Wii Sports is coming to Switch, Mario Kart 8 is getting a big DLC package, and Mario is hitting the soccer field again.

Daniel Van Boom headshot
, Daniel Van Boom
Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch owners can get a preview of this year's games in Wednesday's Direct livestream.

 James Martin/CNET

Nintendo surprised us Tuesday with good news: Wednesday would bring with it a 40-minute Nintendo Direct presentation, where titles for the first half of 2022 would be announced. On Wednesday, the company delivered the goods. Among the news from Nintendo Direct is Nintendo Switch Sports (think Wii Sports for the Switch), new DLC for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Edition, a new Mario Strikers game as well as Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Switch owners will also be getting plenty of remasters, with the likes of Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers, Klonoa: Fantasy Reverie and, hurrah, Earthbound all coming to the console. Keep scrolling below to see all the trailers and announcements from February's Nintendo Direct. 

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Advance Wars: 1+2 Re-boot Camp

No Man's Sky

Mario Strikers: Battle League

Splatoon 3

Front Mission 1ST and Front Mission 2 remake

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

MLB The Show 22

Klonoa: Fantasy Reverie Edition

Portal: Companion Collection

Live A Live

Nintendo Switch Sports

Triangle Strategy

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course DLC

Metroid Dread

Earthbound

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Edition DLC

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

