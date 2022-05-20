Summer Game Fest and Other Events: Everything We Know So Far

The 2022 summer games season looks like another strange one for the gaming world. Without E3, once again, we can now expect a plethora of online shows looking to fill the vacuum the once-massive games industry event leaves behind.

With this in mind, we put together a quick roundup of all the major shows that we know of so far, and they're coming up sooner than you think. We're focusing on the events happening in June, but we'll be expanding this post to include more details on events such as August's Gamescom 2022, which will be back to an in-person event later this year.

CNET will be actively covering the expansive summer games season, so be sure to check back with us as more details come in. Especially if Nintendo and PlayStation decide to hold live events as well.

Summer Game Fest - Thursday, June 9, 11 AM PST / 2 PM EST

Geoff Keighley's growing Summer Game Fest event has grown in scope over the last couple of years. The 2021 gathering saw the reveal of numerous games, including the first gameplay trailer for Elden Ring.



So expectations are pretty high for the June 9 online stream -- so much so that you can even watch it in select IMAX theaters. If you're going that big, then there must be something exciting going down.

Get ready!!@IMAX is teaming us with us for #SummerGameFest on June 9 and @TheGameAwards in December!



That’s right: Watch all the reveals, surprises and announcements with your friends in select IMAX theaters for full-scale immersion :)



Guerrilla Collective - Saturday, June 11, 8 AM PST / 11 AM EST

The Guerilla Collective is a digital showcase focusing on the latest games from independent developers and other unknown creators. Many of the games on display in previous years are ones that became sleeper hits, such as the detective puzzle game Genesis Noir, dating-sim roguelike Boyfriend Dungeon, and the survival shooter Chernobylite.

If you're looking to watch a fun, chill show about games and see the creators behind them, tune in for the Guerilla Collective stream.

Wholesome Direct - Saturday June 11, 9:30 AM PST / 12:30 PM EST

While many livestreams feature games with violent content or other mature themes, the Wholesome Direct takes a different approach. It focuses on games that offer a chill, relaxing atmosphere and touches upon titles that are approachable for everyone.

In last year's stream, games like the Pokemon homage Ooblets and Unpacking were big hits, with the latter becoming one of CNET's best games of 2021.

Future Games Show - Saturday, June 11, 12 PM PST / 3 PM EST

Hosted by GamesRadar, the Future Games Show has grown steadily over the years become a fairly significant industry showcase. According to the folks running this year's show, we can expect dozens of new trailers and reveals from publishers like Sega, Konami, Warner Bros. Entertainment, etc.

This is the second Future Games Show event this year, with the next one happening again in August around Gamescom.

Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase - Sunday, June 12, 10 AM PST / 1 PM EST

Along with Summer Game Fest, another stream that could potentially make a massive impact on gaming in 2021 is the official Xbox & Bethesda showcase. Not much is known right now, but many games that seen in a recent trailer, such as Hellblade II and Starfield, could be making appearances.

Unfortunately, Bethesda Softworks' Starfield and Arkane Studios' Redfall were both delayed to 2023, but that doesn't mean it won't have a showing this year. We're feeling quite optimistic about the kind of content expected to be shown this year.

PC Gaming Show - Sunday June 12, 12:30 PM PST / 3:30 PM EST

The PC Gaming Show, headed up by PC Gamer, is another powerhouse games event. This event specifically focuses on games that coming to PC, along with some updates about the newest hardware.

In previous years, we got to see new reveals for Dying Light 2, Borderlands 3, and Baldur's Gate 3. This year is looking to be something of a wild card year, so be sure to tune in if PC gaming is your top priority.

Overwatch Showcase - Thursday, June 16, exact time TBD

Following a successful Overwatch 2 beta, Blizzard will be hosting an online showcase focusing on what's to come with the sequel to the developer's popular online shooter. This showcase will cover details on the roadmap for Overwatch 2, beta feedback, and much more. Here's hoping we can see more of the fun player vs enemy A.I. co-operative mode that made the rounds a few years back.