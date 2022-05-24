Modern Warfare 2 to be Released in October

Modern Warfare 2, this year's Call of Duty title, will be released on Oct. 28, publisher Activision revealed on Tuesday in a publicity stunt that included an entire cargo ship.

A 90,000-square-foot wrap featuring fan-favorite Call of Duty character Simon "Ghost" Riley was on a cargo ship that made its way to the port of Long Beach in California. This is the first official artwork for the upcoming Modern Warfare 2, and more details are expected to be revealed in a trailer in June.

Modern Warfare 2 is a sequel to 2019's Modern Warfare. Both games are reboots of the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare games that came out in the late 2000s. Ghost and Sergeant Gary "Roach" Sanderson will be introduced in the anticipated sequel when it comes out in October.