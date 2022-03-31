E3 2022 Has Been Canceled

James Martin/CNET

The Electronic Entertainment Expo, better known as E3, won't take place this June, the show's organizer confirmed Thursday. This year's event was to be digital-only again, like the previous two years, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, the Entertainment Software Association said it'll focus on next year's show.

"E3 will return in 2023 with a reinvigorated showcase that celebrates new and exciting video games and industry innovations," the association said. "Whether enjoyed from the show floor or your favorite devices, the 2023 showcase will bring the community, media and industry back together in an all-new format and interactive experience."

There will be an industry video game showcase in June. The Summer Game Fest is still set to happen and promises to show off some of the big games coming out. News of E3's cancellation was reported earlier by IGN.