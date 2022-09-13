Splatoon 3's First Splatfest Is Set for Sept. 23

Splatoon 3's first Splatfest event is happening next week, Nintendo announced during its September Nintendo Direct presentation.

The competition kicks off at 5 p.m. PT on Sept. 23 and runs for 48 hours, concluding at 5 p.m. PT on Sept. 25. This time around, the game asks what you'd rather take with you on a deserted island: gear, grub or fun?

SRL checking in—were you floored by the Splatfest announcement? Rest assured that we are diligently researching what WE would bring to a deserted island! Regardless of your choice, clear your calendar now for Friday, 9/23 starting at 5 PM PT through Sunday, 9/25 at 5 PM PT. pic.twitter.com/ysohezqi5i — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) September 13, 2022

This marks the first Splatfest since Splatoon 3 launched earlier this month, but Nintendo held a prelaunch demo Splatfest back in August. That event asked players to choose between rock, paper and scissors, with Team Rock ultimately emerging victorious.

New for Splatfests in Splatoon 3 are Tricolor Battles, a new type of three-way Turf War match that pits four players from the first-place team against two players each from the second- and third-place teams. In an effort to further balance the game, Nintendo says it will reduce the frequency of Tricolor Battles for this Splatfest compared to the August demo event.

[Notification] In the next Splatfest, we’ll reduce the frequency of Tricolor Turf War battles compared to the Splatfest World Premiere. Users may encounter regular Turf War battles more often even if they choose Tricolor Battle. We’ll continue to improve our matchmaking system! — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) September 13, 2022

Splatoon 3 is available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch. Returning players are able to transfer some data from Splatoon 2, but you can only do so when first starting up the game. Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can also grab a slick free Splashtag for the game.