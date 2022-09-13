iOS 16 Arrives Apple Watch SE: 2022 vs. 2020 2022 Emmys: All the Winners Fitbit Inspire 3 Review Newest Kindle E-Reader Top 10 Smart TVs Best Portable Mini Projectors AT&T vs. Optimum
Splatoon 3's First Splatfest Is Set for Sept. 23

What would you take to a deserted island? The answers are important.
Splatoon 3 Splatfest battle
Splatoon 3 players can jump into the game's first Splatfest next weekend.
Nintendo

Splatoon 3's first Splatfest event is happening next week, Nintendo announced during its September Nintendo Direct presentation.

The competition kicks off at 5 p.m. PT on Sept. 23 and runs for 48 hours, concluding at 5 p.m. PT on Sept. 25. This time around, the game asks what you'd rather take with you on a deserted island: gear, grub or fun?

This marks the first Splatfest since Splatoon 3 launched earlier this month, but Nintendo held a prelaunch demo Splatfest back in August. That event asked players to choose between rock, paper and scissors, with Team Rock ultimately emerging victorious.

New for Splatfests in Splatoon 3 are Tricolor Battles, a new type of three-way Turf War match that pits four players from the first-place team against two players each from the second- and third-place teams. In an effort to further balance the game, Nintendo says it will reduce the frequency of Tricolor Battles for this Splatfest compared to the August demo event.

Splatoon 3 is available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch. Returning players are able to transfer some data from Splatoon 2, but you can only do so when first starting up the game. Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can also grab a slick free Splashtag for the game.

