Splatoon 3: Get This Freebie if You Have Nintendo Switch Online

Splatoon 3 introduces a wealth of new customization options to the series, letting you personalize your Inkling or Octoling like never before. One of the flashiest new options is the Splashtag, and if you're a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber, you can grab a slick one for free.

Nintendo is offering an exclusive Splashtag banner through the Nintendo Switch Online mobile app. To claim it, first save the QR code embedded below to your smartphone. After that, open the NSO mobile app and tap on the Splatoon 3 icon to access the game's companion service, SplatNet 3.

The Lab is happy to report there’s a stylish banner celebrating the launch of Splatoon 3 that you can claim for free!



Scan the QR code on SplatNet 3 via the Nintendo Switch Online app and you’ll receive a free banner you can use to customize your Splashtag! pic.twitter.com/mBI37kBohh — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) September 9, 2022

From there, tap the QR Code Reader icon, then tap "Scan a QR code from a saved image." Select the code you downloaded earlier and you'll receive the stylish Splashtag banner the next time you fire up Splatoon 3 on your Nintendo Switch and visit the lobby terminal.

Nintendo Switch Online is required to play games like Splatoon 3 online, so if you're already a member, you might as well take advantage of this free offer. The online service is available in two tiers. The base service costs $20 per year for a single user and includes several perks, including the ability to play online, back up your game saves to the cloud, and access a library of classic NES and SNES games.

Last October, Nintendo introduced a premium "Expansion Pack" tier for the service. This costs $50 per year for a single user and offers a few additional benefits, including a library of classic Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games, as well as access to select Switch DLC like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's Booster Course Pass and Splatoon 2's Octo Expansion.

Splatoon 3 is now available for Nintendo Switch. If you're a returning player, you can transfer some data over from Splatoon 2. However, you must do it right when you first start the game. You can read more about the title in our roundup of everything you need to know about Splatoon 3.