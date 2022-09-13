Pikmin 4 Coming to Nintendo Switch in 2023

Pikmin 4 is coming to Switch, Nintendo announced during its September Direct presentation. The game is slated to launch in 2023.

Nintendo didn't share any footage of the game during the broadcast, but longtime designer Shigeru Miyamoto confirmed that this time around, you'll play from the Pikmin's perspective near the ground, rather than the isometric viewpoint of previous titles.

Pikmin 4 arrives nearly a decade since the series' last mainline installment, Wii U's Pikmin 3. That title was ported to the Switch with some additional content as Pikmin 3 Deluxe back in 2020.

Nintendo also recently teamed up with Pokemon Go developer Niantic to release Pikmin Bloom, an augmented-reality walking game for smartphones.

This story is developing...