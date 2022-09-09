Splatoon 3 PSA: You Must Import Your Splatoon 2 Data When You First Start

Splatoon 3 has arrived on the Nintendo Switch, and returning players are able to transfer some of their Splatoon 2 data to the new sequel. However, there are a couple of restrictions to keep in mind before you dive into the Splatlands.

As Nintendo warns, your Splatoon 2 data must be on the same Nintendo Switch system that you use to play Splatoon 3. In addition, you can only transfer your Splatoon 2 data when you first start up Splatoon 3. If you choose not to do so at that time, you won't have another chance to transfer your data over.

Please note that the Splatoon 2 save data must be on the same Nintendo Switch system as your copy of Splatoon 3, & that the transfer is only possible when you first start the game.



All bonuses involved with this transfer can be obtained in-game normally.https://t.co/x1XcR72VKl — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 9, 2022

Even if you do decide against transferring your data, you can still earn all the same rewards just by playing the game. However, transferring your data gives you a nice head start, and it's easy to do.

How to transfer your Splatoon 2 data

As soon as you boot up Splatoon 3 for the first time, you'll be greeted with a prompt that Splatoon 2 data has been found.

Nintendo/Screenshot by CNET

The game will then ask if you want to import that data. Simply select "Import" and your data will be transferred to Splatoon 3.

Nintendo/Screenshot by CNET

What do I get for transferring my Splatoon 2 data?

There are a handful of rewards for importing your Splatoon 2 data. First, you'll be matched up with players of a similar skill level right off the bat, and you'll have access to Anarchy Battles -- Splatoon 3's name for the ranked modes -- earlier than usual.

Additionally, you'll receive three Gold Sheldon Licenses after participating in your first online battle. Unlike in previous Splatoon games, you need to exchange Licenses to Sheldon to unlock new weapons, rather than just purchasing them with money. With these three Gold Licenses, you can obtain your favorite weapons much earlier.

Splatoon 3 is available now on Nintendo Switch, with a regular stream of free updates planned every three months for two years. You can read more about the game in our roundup of everything you need to know about Splatoon 3.