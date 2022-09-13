Nintendo Direct: Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, GoldenEye, Bayonetta 3 and Everything Announced

Nintendo hit us with a bunch of exciting announcements in Tuesday's Nintendo Direct livestream, revealing the title and release date of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild's sequel, a re-release of N64 classic GoldenEye 007, a new Fire Emblem game, the next wave of Mario Kart 8 tracks and more.

Let's run through the lot.

GoldenEye 007 will join the Nintendo Switch Online N64 library "soon,' and add online multiplayer.

Pilotwings 64, Mario Party 1 and Mario Party 2 this year. Mario Party 3, Pokemon Stadium 1 and 2, 1080 Snowboarding and Excitebike 64 will be added in 2023.

this year. Mario Party 3, Pokemon Stadium 1 and 2, 1080 Snowboarding and Excitebike 64 will be added in 2023. Pikmin 4 will come out in 2023. We didn't see any gameplay for the real-time strategy and puzzle game, but you can play from the Pikmin's perspective near the ground rather than the series' traditional isometric viewpoint.

Fire Emblem Engage will be the next game in the turn-based strategy RPG series, and comes out Jan. 20, 2023.



Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's next batch of booster course DLC will include Merry Mountain from Mario Kart Tour and Peach Gardens from Mario Kart DS (along with two other unrevealed tracks), and launches this holiday season.

Bayonetta 3 got a new gameplay trailer ahead of its Oct. 28 release

Theatrhythm Final Bar Line, a Final Fantasy-inspired rhythm action game, was revealed and comes out Feb. 16, 2023.



This article will be updated shortly.