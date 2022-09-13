GoldenEye 007 Is Coming to Nintendo Switch With Online Multiplayer

Load up your silenced PP7s and prime those remote mines, a GoldenEye 007 is coming to Nintendo Switch Online, adding online multiplayer for the first time, the company revealed in Tuesday's Nintendo Direct livestream. The James Bond first-person shooter will join the selection of Nintendo 64 classics "soon."

GoldenEye 007 originally hit the N64 in 1997, as a licensed tie-in to the 1995 movie that introduced actor Pierce Brosnan as the legendary British Secret Service agent. The game won critical acclaim for its fun single-player campaign and epic split-screen competitive multiplayer.

It was developed by Rare, a studio acquired by Microsoft in 2002.

Fans have been expecting a remaster for Microsoft's Xbox X|S to be revealed for months, since achievements for this remaster have leaked multiple times, so that could happen soon. It was reportedly planned for release on Xbox 360 in the late 2010s, and an apparent extended gameplay video appeared in 2016. At the time, Xbox boss Phil Spencer said the game's licensing rights complicated efforts to get it on the console.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the Bond movie franchise (with No Time to Die now available to stream on ) but the series is in a state of flux as fans await the announcement of Daniel Craig's successor in the role. Hitman developer IO Interactive is also working on its own Bond game.