Nintendo Switch Online's Next Wave of N64 Games Confirmed

Nintendo has revealed the next wave of classic N64 games coming to the Nintendo Switch Online plus Expansion Pack service.

Later this year, the company is bringing Pilotwings 64, Mario Party 1 and Mario Party 2 to the service. The classic Bond game GoldenEye 007 is also "coming soon" with added online play.

After that, Nintendo will be adding Mario Party 3, Pokemon Stadium 1 and 2, 1080 Snowboarding and Excitebike 64 to the service in 2023.

Nintendo has been rolling out new N64 games monthly since the Expansion Pack plan first launched in October 2021. Recent additions include Wave Race 64, Pokemon Puzzle League and Pokemon Snap.

An individual subscription to the Expansion Pack plan costs $50 per year, while a family plan costs $80. The latter covers up to eight Nintendo Accounts across multiple systems.

In addition to N64 games, the Expansion Pack plan offers access to a library of classic Sega Genesis titles, as well as select Switch DLC like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's Booster Course Pass and Animal Crossing: New Horizons' Happy Home Paradise.