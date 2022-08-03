The Pokemon Company has trainers geared up, with a video presentation scheduled for Wednesday that'll include fresh details about Nintendo Switch games Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, which come out Nov. 18.

The presentation, which will seemingly drop as a full video rather than a livestream, will also include updates on other Pokemon apps and games, according to the company.

When can I watch Pokemon Presents?

The video presentation will be available on Wednesday at 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET, which converts to 2 p.m. in the UK or 11 p.m. in Sydney, Australia.

How can I watch Pokemon Presents?

It'll be available on the official Pokemon YouTube channel. We've embedded the YouTube link above, so you can watch right here.

‼️ Attention, Trainers! ‼️



Tune in to our YouTube channel on Wednesday, August 3rd at 6AM PT for a #PokemonPresents video presentation with updates on Pokémon apps and video games, including #PokémonScarletViolet!



🔔 https://t.co/4Y2yC8uitL pic.twitter.com/oUTbNln64c — Pokémon (@Pokemon) August 1, 2022

What can we expect from Pokemon Presents?

The presentation will almost certainly reveal more new and returning Pokemon we'll encounter in Scarlet and Violet, and could highlight some of the game's new gameplay features and battle mechanics.

We didn't get any hints about the Pokemon apps that'll be included, but it's possible we'll get updates about mobile megahit Pokemon Go, battle arena game Pokemon Unite or tooth brushing AR game Pokemon Smile. It's also been more than three years since we heard anything about the mysterious Pokemon Sleep.