Pokemon Presents Brings Scarlet and Violet Details on Wednesday: How to Watch, Start Times

We're getting a fresh look at the upcoming Nintendo Switch games, which come out in November, and updates on Pokemon apps.

Sean Keane
A screenshot of three Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
We might see more of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet starters Sprigatito Fuecoco and Quaxly in Wednesday's presentation.
Nintendo

The Pokemon Company has trainers geared up, with a video presentation scheduled for Wednesday that'll include fresh details about Nintendo Switch games Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, which come out Nov. 18.

The presentation, which will seemingly drop as a full video rather than a livestream, will also include updates on other Pokemon apps and games, according to the company.

When can I watch Pokemon Presents?

The video presentation will  be available on Wednesday at 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET, which converts to 2 p.m. in the UK or 11 p.m. in Sydney, Australia.

How can I watch Pokemon Presents?

It'll be available on the official Pokemon YouTube channel. We've embedded the YouTube link above, so you can watch right here. 

What can we expect from Pokemon Presents?

The presentation will almost certainly reveal more new and returning Pokemon we'll encounter in Scarlet and Violet, and could highlight some of the game's new gameplay features and battle mechanics.

We didn't get any hints about the Pokemon apps that'll be included, but it's possible we'll get updates about mobile megahit Pokemon Go, battle arena game Pokemon Unite or tooth brushing AR game Pokemon Smile. It's also been more than three years since we heard anything about the mysterious Pokemon Sleep.

