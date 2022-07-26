Pokemon Go August 2022 Events: Zacian raids, Spotlight Hours and More

August is almost here, and Pokemon Go has a lot in store for players next month. The mobile game is holding a variety of events over the next few weeks, including new legendary raids, Spotlight Hours and a World Championships event. Here are all the biggest Pokemon Go events happening in August 2022:
August Community Day
Pokemon Go's August Community Day is set for Aug. 13. The star of this month's event is Galarian Zigzagoon. The raccoon Pokemon will be appearing in the wild much more frequently throughout the event, and if you can evolve it into its final form, Obstagoon, it'll learn the dark-type Charged Attack Obstruct. On top of that, you'll get extra Stardust and candy for catching Pokemon, and there will be bonus four-star raids featuring Galarian Linoone.
August Research Breakthrough
Pokemon Go is changing up its Research Breakthrough reward in August. Each time you complete a Research Breakthrough next month, you'll earn a chance to catch Galarian Stunfisk.
Research Breakthroughs are tied to the stamps you receive from Field Research tasks. You'll receive one stamp for the first Field Research you complete each day, and once you've earned seven stamps, you'll achieve a Research Breakthrough.
August raid schedule
Pokemon Go is bringing back a handful of legendary and Mega Pokemon in August. Palkia and Mega Abomasnow will be appearing in five-star and Mega raid battles, respectively, during the beginning of the month, with Genesect and a mystery Pokemon set to follow afterward. Sword and Shield's legendary mascots Zacian and Zamazenta will also be returning during the second half of August. You can see the full raid schedule below:
Jul. 31 - Aug. 10
- Five-star raids: Palkia
- Mega raids: Mega Abomasnow
Aug. 10 - Aug. 18
- Five-star raids: Genesect
- Mega raids: TBA
Aug. 18 - Aug. 25
- Five-star raids: Zacian and Zamazenta
- Mega raids: Mega Slowbro
Aug. 25 - Aug. 31
- Five-star raids: Zacian and Zamazenta
- Mega raids: Mega Ampharos
August Spotlight Hours
Pokemon Go's Spotlight Hour events continue in August. Every Tuesday evening, the mobile game will be spotlighting a different Pokemon and bonus from 6-7 p.m. local time. You can see August's full Spotlight Hour schedule below:
Date
Spotlight Pokemon
Spotlight bonus
August 2
Hisuian Voltorb
2x catch Stardust
August 9
Nidoran (F)
2x catch XP
August 16
Joltik
2x catch candy
August 23
Nidoran (M)
2x transfer candy
August 30
Pidove
2x evolution XP
Bug Out event
Pokemon Go is hosting a bug Pokemon event from Aug. 10 to Aug. 16. Additional details will be announced at a later date.
World Championships event
Pokemon Go is celebrating the 2022 Pokemon World Championships with a special tie-in event from Aug. 18 to Aug. 23. More details will be announced closer to the event.