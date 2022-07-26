Pokemon Go August 2022 Events: Zacian raids, Spotlight Hours and More

August is almost here, and Pokemon Go has a lot in store for players next month. The mobile game is holding a variety of events over the next few weeks, including new legendary raids, Spotlight Hours and a World Championships event. Here are all the biggest Pokemon Go events happening in August 2022:

August Community Day

Niantic

Pokemon Go's August Community Day is set for Aug. 13. The star of this month's event is Galarian Zigzagoon. The raccoon Pokemon will be appearing in the wild much more frequently throughout the event, and if you can evolve it into its final form, Obstagoon, it'll learn the dark-type Charged Attack Obstruct. On top of that, you'll get extra Stardust and candy for catching Pokemon, and there will be bonus four-star raids featuring Galarian Linoone.

August Research Breakthrough

Pokemon Go is changing up its Research Breakthrough reward in August. Each time you complete a Research Breakthrough next month, you'll earn a chance to catch Galarian Stunfisk.

Research Breakthroughs are tied to the stamps you receive from Field Research tasks. You'll receive one stamp for the first Field Research you complete each day, and once you've earned seven stamps, you'll achieve a Research Breakthrough.

August raid schedule

Pokemon Go is bringing back a handful of legendary and Mega Pokemon in August. Palkia and Mega Abomasnow will be appearing in five-star and Mega raid battles, respectively, during the beginning of the month, with Genesect and a mystery Pokemon set to follow afterward. Sword and Shield's legendary mascots Zacian and Zamazenta will also be returning during the second half of August. You can see the full raid schedule below:

Jul. 31 - Aug. 10

Five-star raids: Palkia

Mega raids: Mega Abomasnow

Aug. 10 - Aug. 18

Five-star raids: Genesect

Mega raids: TBA

Aug. 18 - Aug. 25

Five-star raids: Zacian and Zamazenta

Mega raids: Mega Slowbro

Aug. 25 - Aug. 31

Five-star raids: Zacian and Zamazenta

Mega raids: Mega Ampharos

August Spotlight Hours

Pokemon Go's Spotlight Hour events continue in August. Every Tuesday evening, the mobile game will be spotlighting a different Pokemon and bonus from 6-7 p.m. local time. You can see August's full Spotlight Hour schedule below:

Date Spotlight Pokemon Spotlight bonus August 2 Hisuian Voltorb 2x catch Stardust August 9 Nidoran (F) 2x catch XP August 16 Joltik 2x catch candy August 23 Nidoran (M) 2x transfer candy August 30 Pidove 2x evolution XP

Bug Out event

Pokemon Go is hosting a bug Pokemon event from Aug. 10 to Aug. 16. Additional details will be announced at a later date.

World Championships event

Pokemon Go is celebrating the 2022 Pokemon World Championships with a special tie-in event from Aug. 18 to Aug. 23. More details will be announced closer to the event.