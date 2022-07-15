Pokemon Unite Celebrates Its First Anniversary with New Pokemon, Bonuses and More

This month marks one year since the Pokemon MOBA spinoff Pokemon Unite launched on Nintendo Switch, and the game is celebrating with a special anniversary event.

The festivities begin on July 21 and include log-in bonuses, new playable Pokemon, and other in-game rewards.

First, three new Pokemon will be added to the game over the next few weeks. Glaceon joins the fray on July 21, with Buzzwole and Tyranitar following on Aug. 3 and Aug. 15, respectively. Three more unannounced Pokemon will also be added starting in September.

Additionally, the game will be giving away Unite Licenses and Holowear as log-in bonuses. Fire up the game during the event period and you will receive up to five Pokemon (and an alternate skin for each) for free:

Day 1: Pikachu and Fashionable Style Pikachu

Day 2: Lucario and Concert Style Lucario

Day 3: Blastoise and Firefighter Style Blastoise

Day 4: Snorlax and Bedtime Style Snorlax

Day 5: Sylveon and Checkered Style Sylveon

Players who already own any of the Pokemon or Holowear will instead receive 100 Aeos coins.

Beyond that, the game will also introduce a PvE Boss Rush mode, as well as an Anniversary Cake Challenge. By logging in and battling during the event, you'll earn frosting that will go toward completing the anniversary cake and unlocking rewards.

Players who haven't logged in for at least two weeks will also receive additional rewards for playing during the anniversary event. You can read more details on Nintendo's website.