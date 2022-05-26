Pokemon Go Events for June 2022: Go Fest, Community Day and More

A new month is just around the corner, and it marks the start of a new season in Pokemon Go. The mobile game is ushering in its "Season of Go" with a variety of events, including a new Community Day and the annual Pokemon Go Fest celebration.

Here's a look at all the biggest Pokemon Go events happening in June 2022.

Pokemon Go Fest 2022

Niantic

Pokemon Go is kicking off June with its biggest annual event: Pokemon Go Fest 2022. The two-day celebration takes place June 4 and 5, and it offers a variety of special Pokemon spawns and other bonuses.

As in previous years, day one will feature rotating virtual habitats and global challenges, while day two will feature increased Team Go Rocket appearances. Players who purchase a ticket to the event will also gain access to a new Special Research story that leads to an encounter with the mythical Pokemon Shaymin.

June Community Day

Pokemon Go's June Community Day will take place Saturday, June 25. No other details have been announced yet, but we'll learn more about the featured Pokemon and bonuses soon.

June Research Breakthrough: Klink

Along with a new batch of Field Research tasks and rewards, Pokemon Go will offer a new Research Breakthrough encounter in June. Each time you achieve a Research Breakthrough next month, you'll earn a chance to catch the steel-type Pokemon Klink.

Research Breakthroughs are tied to the stamps you receive for completing Field Research tasks. One stamp is awarded for the first Field Research task you complete each day, and you'll achieve a Research Breakthrough once you've collected seven stamps.

June Raid schedule

A handful of legendary Pokemon are returning to five-star raids in June. Pokemon Sapphire mascot Kyogre will appear in raids from June 1-7, after which point it will be replaced by its Pokemon Ruby counterpart, Groudon, until June 16.

Once Groudon leaves the rotation, Mewtwo will be the game's featured five-star raid boss for the second half of the month. The psychic Pokemon will have a different Charged Attack each week. Every Mewtwo you encounter from June 16 to 23 will know Shadow Ball, while those you challenge from June 23 to July 1 will know Psystrike.

You can see June's full raid schedule below:

Five-star raids

June 1-7

Kyogre

June 7-16

Groudon

June 16-23

Mewtwo (Shadow Ball)

June 23-July 1

Mewtwo (Psystrike)

Mega Raids

June 1-7

Mega Steelix

June 7-16

Mega Aerodactyl

June 16-23

Mega Venusaur

June 23-July 1

Mega Blastoise

June Spotlight Hours

Pokemon Go's Spotlight Hour event takes place every Tuesday evening from 6-7 p.m. local time. During that hour, the game will feature a specific Pokemon and bonus, such as increased candy for catching or transferring monsters. You can see June's Spotlight Hour schedule below:

Date Spotlight Pokemon Spotlight bonus June 7 Nosepass 2x catch candy June 14 Mantine 2x transfer candy June 21 Spinarak 2x evolution XP June 28 Pokemon TCG hat Pikachu 2x catch Stardust

Pokemon Go has a few other events lined up for June, including Adventure Week and a Pokemon TCG crossover event to celebrate the launch of the card game's Pokemon Go expansion. More details on these events will be announced later.