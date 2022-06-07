Pokemon Go Groudon Raid Guide: Best Counters, Weaknesses and Moveset

Pokemon Go's new Season of Go continues with another returning raid boss. The legendary ground Pokemon Groudon is appearing in five-star raids once again until June 16, giving you another chance to catch one if you previously missed it. Here are some tips to help you beat and capture Groudon before it leaves the game again.

Groudon raid schedule

Groudon is appearing as a five-star raid boss from now until 10 a.m. local time on June 16. While Groudon raids will be happening periodically throughout this time, you'll have your best chance of finding a raid on June 8 and June 15, during Pokemon Go's Raid Hour event. An increased number of Ground raids will be happening from 6-7 p.m. local time on those dates, giving you more opportunities to battle and catch the legendary Pokemon.

Groudon weaknesses

Groudon is a pure ground-type Pokemon, making it vulnerable to only three types: water, grass and ice. Any Pokemon of those types will deal super-effective damage against Groudon, but you'll want to avoid using Pokemon that are also part-rock or part-steel, as they'll take super-effective damage in return from Groudon's ground attacks.

Best Groudon counters

Here are some recommended Pokemon and moves to use when battling Groudon:

Water

Mega Blastoise: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon



Water Gun, Hydro Cannon Mega Gyarados: Waterfall, Hydro Pump



Waterfall, Hydro Pump Swampert: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon



Water Gun, Hydro Cannon Kyogre: Waterfall, Surf



Waterfall, Surf Samurott: Waterfall, Hydro Cannon

Grass

Mega Venusaur: Razor Leaf, Frenzy Plant



Razor Leaf, Frenzy Plant Sceptile: Bullet Seed, Frenzy Plant



Bullet Seed, Frenzy Plant Torterra: Razor Leaf, Frenzy Plant



Razor Leaf, Frenzy Plant Tangrowth: Vine Whip, Solar Beam



Vine Whip, Solar Beam Chesnaught: Vine Whip, Solar Beam

Ice

Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche

Powder Snow, Avalanche Weavile: Ice Shard, Avalanche

Ice Shard, Avalanche Glaceon: Frost Breath, Avalanche

Frost Breath, Avalanche Galarian Darmanitan: Ice Fang, Avalanche

Ice Fang, Avalanche Avalugg: Ice Fang, Avalanche

Best moveset for Groudon

Groudon is one of the most powerful ground-type attackers in Pokemon Go, making it a good counter against fire, steel, rock and electric Pokemon. If you're planning to make the most of these strengths, you'll want to teach it the Fast Attack Mud Shot and the Charged Attack Earthquake.

An alternate option is the Fast Attack Dragon Tail. While it won't take advantage of Groudon's typing, it is a stronger attack and will deal more damage overall.

Pokemon Go still has a variety of events lined up for this month, including a Pokemon TCG crossover to celebrate the release of the card game's Pokemon Go expansion. You can see everything else happening over the next few weeks in our June events roundup.