Pokemon Go Groudon Raid Guide: Best Counters, Weaknesses and Moveset

Pokemon Go's new Season of Go continues with another returning raid boss. The legendary ground Pokemon Groudon is appearing in five-star raids once again until June 16, giving you another chance to catch one if you previously missed it. Here are some tips to help you beat and capture Groudon before it leaves the game again.
Groudon raid schedule
Groudon is appearing as a five-star raid boss from now until 10 a.m. local time on June 16. While Groudon raids will be happening periodically throughout this time, you'll have your best chance of finding a raid on June 8 and June 15, during Pokemon Go's Raid Hour event. An increased number of Ground raids will be happening from 6-7 p.m. local time on those dates, giving you more opportunities to battle and catch the legendary Pokemon.
Groudon weaknesses
Groudon is a pure ground-type Pokemon, making it vulnerable to only three types: water, grass and ice. Any Pokemon of those types will deal super-effective damage against Groudon, but you'll want to avoid using Pokemon that are also part-rock or part-steel, as they'll take super-effective damage in return from Groudon's ground attacks.
Best Groudon counters
Here are some recommended Pokemon and moves to use when battling Groudon:
Water
- Mega Blastoise: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon
- Mega Gyarados: Waterfall, Hydro Pump
- Swampert: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon
- Kyogre: Waterfall, Surf
- Samurott: Waterfall, Hydro Cannon
Grass
- Mega Venusaur: Razor Leaf, Frenzy Plant
- Sceptile: Bullet Seed, Frenzy Plant
- Torterra: Razor Leaf, Frenzy Plant
- Tangrowth: Vine Whip, Solar Beam
- Chesnaught: Vine Whip, Solar Beam
Ice
- Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche
- Weavile: Ice Shard, Avalanche
- Glaceon: Frost Breath, Avalanche
- Galarian Darmanitan: Ice Fang, Avalanche
- Avalugg: Ice Fang, Avalanche
Best moveset for Groudon
Groudon is one of the most powerful ground-type attackers in Pokemon Go, making it a good counter against fire, steel, rock and electric Pokemon. If you're planning to make the most of these strengths, you'll want to teach it the Fast Attack Mud Shot and the Charged Attack Earthquake.
An alternate option is the Fast Attack Dragon Tail. While it won't take advantage of Groudon's typing, it is a stronger attack and will deal more damage overall.
Pokemon Go still has a variety of events lined up for this month, including a Pokemon TCG crossover to celebrate the release of the card game's Pokemon Go expansion. You can see everything else happening over the next few weeks in our June events roundup.