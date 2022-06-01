Pokemon Go Kyogre Raid Guide: Best Counters, Weaknesses and Moveset

Pokemon Go's Season of Go is now underway, and the game is ushering the new season in with a fan-favorite legendary Pokemon. The water-type legendary, Kyogre, is back in five-star raid battles for a limited time, giving you another chance to catch one if you previously missed it.

Here are some tips to help you beat and catch Kyogre before it leaves the raid rotation again.

Kyogre raid schedule

Kyogre is appearing in five-star raids from now until 10 a.m. local time on June 7. While these raids will occur periodically, you'll have your best chance to catch the legendary Pokemon tonight, June 1, during Pokemon Go's Raid Hour event. More Kyogre raids will take place at gyms from 6-7 p.m. local time, giving you more opportunities to battle and catch the Pokemon.

Kyogre weaknesses

As a pure water-type Pokemon, Kyogre has only two weaknesses: grass and electric. The former in particular will be very helpful against Kyogre, as they resist water-type attacks and can dish out super-effective damage in return, but electric types will also pack a punch against the legendary Pokemon.

Best Kyogre counters

Any Pokemon that has a type advantage over Kyogre will be useful when battling it, particularly if they can Mega Evolve. If you need some recommendations, however, you can't go wrong with the following Pokemon and moves:

Grass

Mega Venusaur: Razor Leaf, Frenzy Plant



Razor Leaf, Frenzy Plant Sceptile: Bullet Seed, Frenzy Plant



Bullet Seed, Frenzy Plant Torterra: Razor Leaf, Frenzy Plant



Razor Leaf, Frenzy Plant Tangrowth: Vine Whip, Solar Beam



Vine Whip, Solar Beam Chesnaught: Vine Whip, Solar Beam

Electric

Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt

Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Thunder Shock, Wild Charge Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Thunder Shock, Wild Charge Therian Forme Thundurus: Volt Switch, Thunderbolt

Volt Switch, Thunderbolt Zekrom: Charge Beam, Wild Charge

Best moveset for Kyogre

Kyogre is one of the best water-type attackers in Pokemon Go, making it a great counter against fire, rock and ground Pokemon. You'll want to leverage its strengths by teaching it the Fast Attack Waterfall and the Charged Attack Hydro Pump.

June is shaping up to be another busy month for Pokemon Go. After Kyogre leaves raids, its counterpart Groudon will return until June 16, with Mewtwo following for the remainder of the month. You can catch up on everything else going on in the game over the next few weeks in our June events roundup.