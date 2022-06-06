Pokemon Go TCG Crossover Event: Wimpod, Shiny Meltan and More

The Pokemon Trading Card Game is launching its first Pokemon Go-themed expansion later this summer, and to celebrate its release, the mobile game is holding a special event. The Pokemon TCG crossover kicks off June 16 and introduces several new Pokemon to the game, including Wimpod and its evolved form Golisopod.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming event.

Event hours

The Pokemon TCG crossover event begins at 10 a.m. local time on June 16 and runs until 8 p.m. local time on June 30.

Featured Pokemon

As mentioned, several new Pokemon are making their Pokemon Go debut during the TCG crossover. The cowardly bug Pokemon Wimpod will be appearing in the wild for the first time during the event. Once you've collected 400 Wimpod candy, you can evolve it into Golisopod.

On top of that, a special Pikachu wearing a Pokemon TCG cap will be appearing in the wild. If you open the Mystery Box during the event, you'll also have a chance of encountering shiny Meltan. You can see the full list of featured event Pokemon below:

Wild spawns

Bulbasaur*

Ivysaur

Charmander*

Charmeleon

Squirtle*

Wartortle

Alolan Rattata*

Pokemon TCG cap Pikachu*

Slowpoke*

Onix*

Magikarp*

Eevee*

Chansey*

Snorlax*

Dragonite

Spinarak*

Natu*

Aipom*

Numel*

Slaking

Bidoof*

Pidove*

Wimpod

One-star raids

Chansey*

Larvitar*

Timburr*



Wimpod

Three-star raids

Alolan Exeggutor*

Snorlax*

Dragonite

Slaking

Five-star raids

Mewtwo*

Mega raids

Mega Venusaur*

Mega Charizard X*

Mega Charizard Y*

Mega Blastoise*

Pokemon denoted with an asterisk have a chance of being shiny.

Lunatone and Solrock

In addition to the above Pokemon, Lunatone and Solrock will also be available as part of the event. While each is normally exclusive to a particular hemisphere, the two Pokemon will be appearing around the world during the TCG crossover. After the event ends, Lunatone will only appear in the Western Hemisphere, while Solrock will be exclusive to the Eastern.

Collection Challenges

Six new Collection Challenges will be available during the Pokemon TCG crossover event, as well. These challenges will task you with catching Pokemon featured in the new TCG expansion. If you're able to complete them before the event ends, you'll earn various rewards, including XP, a Lure Module, and chances to catch Venusaur, Charizard, Blastoise and Meltan.

The Pokemon Go TCG expansion launches July 1. You can read additional details about the new set on the official Pokemon website.

Pokemon Go still has a few other events lined up for this month, including Community Day and Adventure Week. You can see everything going on in the game in our June events roundup.