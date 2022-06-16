Pokemon Go Mewtwo Raid Guide: Best Counters, Weaknesses and Moveset

Another fan-favorite legendary Pokemon has returned to Pokemon Go for a limited time. The legendary psychic type Mewtwo is appearing in five-star raids through the end of June, with one of two possible Charged Attacks in its arsenal depending on when you battle it. Here are some tips to help you beat and catch Mewtwo before it leaves the raid rotation again.
Mewtwo raid schedule
Mewtwo is appearing as a five-star raid boss from June 16 to July 1. As mentioned, the legendary Pokemon will know a different Charged Attack depending on what date you battle it.
Every Mewtwo you encounter in raids until 10 a.m. local time on June 23 will know the ghost-type attack Shadow Ball. After that, every Mewtwo you face until July 1 will instead know the psychic-type attack Psystrike.
Mewtwo weaknesses
Mewtwo is a pure psychic-type Pokemon, which means it's vulnerable to only three types: dark, ghost and bug. Any Pokemon of those types are good to use against Mewtwo, but dark Pokemon in particular are your best choice, as they resist both ghost- and psychic-type attacks while dishing out super-effective damage.
Best Mewtwo counters
Here are some recommended Pokemon and moves to use when battling against Mewtwo:
Dark
- Houndoom: Snarl, Crunch
- Tyranitar: Bite, Crunch
- Absol: Snarl, Dark Pulse
- Weavile: Snarl, Avalanche
- Bisharp: Snarl, Dark Pulse
- Darkrai: Snarl, Dark Pulse
- Zoroark: Snarl, Foul Play
Ghost
- Gengar: Lick, Shadow Ball
- Banette: Hex, Shadow Ball
- Mismagius: Hex, Shadow Ball
- Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball
- Chandelure: Hex, Shadow Ball
Bug
- Mega Beedrill: Bug Bite, X-Scissor
- Pinsir: Bug Bite, X-Scissor
- Scizor: Fury Cutter, X-Scissor
- Escavalier: Bug Bite, Megahorn
- Genesect: Fury Cutter, X-Scissor
Best moveset for Mewtwo
Both Shadow Ball and Psystrike are great Charged Attacks for Mewtwo to know, so which one you want the legendary Pokemon to have comes down to preference.
Shadow Ball lets Mewtwo hit ghost and other psychic Pokemon with super-effective damage, while Psystrike gives it a same-type attack bonus and is a great counter against poison and fighting Pokemon. To round out the legendary Pokemon's moveset, you'll want to teach it the Fast Attack Confusion.
Pokemon Go still has a number of events lined up for this month, including Community Day and a Pokemon TCG crossover. Be sure to check out our June events roundup for a look at everything going on in the game over the next few weeks.