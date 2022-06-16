Pokemon Go Mewtwo Raid Guide: Best Counters, Weaknesses and Moveset

Another fan-favorite legendary Pokemon has returned to Pokemon Go for a limited time. The legendary psychic type Mewtwo is appearing in five-star raids through the end of June, with one of two possible Charged Attacks in its arsenal depending on when you battle it. Here are some tips to help you beat and catch Mewtwo before it leaves the raid rotation again.

Mewtwo raid schedule

Mewtwo is appearing as a five-star raid boss from June 16 to July 1. As mentioned, the legendary Pokemon will know a different Charged Attack depending on what date you battle it.

Every Mewtwo you encounter in raids until 10 a.m. local time on June 23 will know the ghost-type attack Shadow Ball. After that, every Mewtwo you face until July 1 will instead know the psychic-type attack Psystrike.

Mewtwo weaknesses

Mewtwo is a pure psychic-type Pokemon, which means it's vulnerable to only three types: dark, ghost and bug. Any Pokemon of those types are good to use against Mewtwo, but dark Pokemon in particular are your best choice, as they resist both ghost- and psychic-type attacks while dishing out super-effective damage.

Best Mewtwo counters

Here are some recommended Pokemon and moves to use when battling against Mewtwo:

Dark

Houndoom: Snarl, Crunch

Snarl, Crunch Tyranitar: Bite, Crunch

Bite, Crunch Absol: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Snarl, Dark Pulse Weavile: Snarl, Avalanche

Snarl, Avalanche Bisharp: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Snarl, Dark Pulse Darkrai: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Snarl, Dark Pulse Zoroark: Snarl, Foul Play

Ghost

Gengar: Lick, Shadow Ball



Lick, Shadow Ball Banette: Hex, Shadow Ball

Hex, Shadow Ball Mismagius: Hex, Shadow Ball

Hex, Shadow Ball Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball Chandelure: Hex, Shadow Ball

Bug

Mega Beedrill: Bug Bite, X-Scissor

Bug Bite, X-Scissor Pinsir: Bug Bite, X-Scissor

Bug Bite, X-Scissor Scizor: Fury Cutter, X-Scissor

Fury Cutter, X-Scissor Escavalier: Bug Bite, Megahorn

Bug Bite, Megahorn Genesect: Fury Cutter, X-Scissor

Best moveset for Mewtwo

Both Shadow Ball and Psystrike are great Charged Attacks for Mewtwo to know, so which one you want the legendary Pokemon to have comes down to preference.

Shadow Ball lets Mewtwo hit ghost and other psychic Pokemon with super-effective damage, while Psystrike gives it a same-type attack bonus and is a great counter against poison and fighting Pokemon. To round out the legendary Pokemon's moveset, you'll want to teach it the Fast Attack Confusion.

Pokemon Go still has a number of events lined up for this month, including Community Day and a Pokemon TCG crossover. Be sure to check out our June events roundup for a look at everything going on in the game over the next few weeks.