Pokemon Go June Community Day: Deino, Event Move, Bonuses and More

Pokemon Go's June Community Day is just around the corner. The event is set for June 25, and it'll give players more chance to catch a rare dragon: Deino. On top of that, there will be a new Special Research story and other in-game bonuses, along with special four-star raids featuring Zweilous.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming event.

When is June's Community Day?

June's Community Day takes place Saturday, June 25, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time.

June's featured Pokemon: Deino

The star of June's Community Day is Deino, a dark/dragon Pokemon first introduced in the Pokemon Black and White games. Deino will be appearing in the wild much more frequently throughout the event, and you'll have an increased chance of finding a shiny Deino.

Event move: Brutal Swing

If you're able to evolve Deino all the way into its final form, Hydreigon, before 7 p.m. local time on June 25, it'll learn a special move: the dark-type Charged Attack Brutal Swing.

Hydreigon typically can't learn this move in Pokemon Go outside of special events like June's Community Day, so you'll need to evolve it within the aforementioned time frame if you're hoping to get it.

Bonuses

In addition to increased Deino spawns, a few other in-game bonuses will be active during June's Community Day. Any Pokemon eggs you place in incubators during the event will hatch at a quarter of their usual distance. In addition, you'll earn twice the regular amount of candy for catching Pokemon, and any Lure Modules and Incense you use will last for three hours rather than their usual duration.

Zweilous Raids

Although June's Community Day officially ends at 2 p.m. local time, there will still be more to do in the game afterward -- namely bonus raids. From 2-7 p.m. local time, Deino's first evolved form, Zweilous, will be appearing in special four-star raids. If you're able to defeat the raid boss, additional Deino will spawn around that gym for 30 minutes.

However, these raids are only available in-person. As specified on the official Pokemon Go website, you will not be able to use a Remote Raid Pass to join these Zweilous raids, so you'll need to be physically present at a gym to participate in one.

Community Day is just one of the events Pokemon Go still has lined up for this month. Adventure Week is currently underway until June 12, while the Pokemon TCG crossover is happening June 16-30. You can see everything going on in the game this month in our June events roundup.