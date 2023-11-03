X
Crosswords and Sudoku Meet in This Apple Arcade Puzzle Game

You can play this game and many others with an Apple Arcade subscription.

Zachary McAuliffe Staff writer
Zach began writing for CNET in November, 2021 after writing for a broadcast news station in his hometown, Cincinnati, for five years. You can usually find him reading and drinking coffee or watching a TV series with his wife and their dog.
The Knotwords Plus title card showing someone writing on squares of paper
Apple

If other puzzle games like Wordle have gone stale for you, Knotwords Plus on Apple Arcade is out now and ready to make you scratch your head in confusion. If you subscribe to Apple Arcade ($7, £7 or AU$10 a month), you can play this game at no additional charge, and without ads or in-app purchases.

Knotwords Plus was developed by Zach Gage, an independent game developer who has made other puzzle games, like SpellTower Plus and Flipflop Solitaire Plus

A puzzle in Knotwords Plus

This isn't your average crossword puzzle.

 Screenshot by Zach McAuliffe/CNET

Knotwords Plus is what you'd get if crossword puzzles and sudoku had a baby. The game gives you a grid that has been divided into Tetris-like sections by dotted lines. There are letters in each section and you have to arrange those letters to make words that span the entire grid. 

If that description sounds confusing, that's all right. I was confused the first time I played the game, and honestly I'm still a little confused. But the more I play Knotwords Plus, the more the game makes sense. Maybe by this time next week I won't be using more than one hint to solve the puzzles.

You can access this game, and many others, in Apple Arcade for $7 a month, or $50 annually. You can also try Apple Arcade for free for one month with your first sign-up, or you can get a three-month free trial when you buy a new Apple device. To access Apple Arcade, open the App Store on your iOS device and tap the joystick in the menu bar.

