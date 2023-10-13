X
Cut the Rope 3 Brings a New Adventure to Apple Arcade

You can play this game and many others with an Apple Arcade subscription.

Cut the Rope 3 title card showing birds and creatures in a hot air ballon
Adventure is calling in Apple Arcade's latest game, Cut the Rope 3, the new entry in the physics-based puzzle series from developer ZeptoLab. If you subscribe to Apple Arcade ($5, £5 or AU$8 a month), you can play this game at no additional charge, and without ads or in-app purchases.

ZeptoLab released the first Cut the Rope in 2010 -- it was an early App Store smash hit. Since then, it has released more than a dozen games in the series, as well as animations on YouTube and Netflix based on the game's main character, Om Nom.

Cut the Rope 3 starts with Nibble Nom finding a map and going on an adventure with Om Nom to explore different locations and find new creatures.

While Cut the Rope 3 is another physics-based puzzle game, there are a few new features in the game. For instance, instead of feeding Om Nom candy to complete each stage, you have to reunite Om Nom with Nibble Nom.

You also aren't just cutting ropes in this game. You also use a whip to swing between platforms, float around stages with the help of a balloon and use other unique mechanics to collect stars and link back up with your cuddly companion. 

You can access this game, and many others, in Apple Arcade for $5 a month, or $60 annually. You can also try Apple Arcade for free for one month with your first sign-up, or you can get a three-month free trial when you buy a new Apple device. To access Apple Arcade, open the App Store on your iOS device and tap the joystick in the menu bar.

