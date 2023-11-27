Serve Tasty Treats With a Side of a Sweet Story in This Apple Arcade Title

If you've ever thought about starting your own food vlog or cooking for a living, you should give the latest Apple Arcade title a try. Delicious: Miracle of Life Plus is out now on Apple Arcade, and if you subscribe to the service ($7, £7 or AU$10 a month), you can play this game at no extra charge and without ads or in-app purchases.

This time-management game is the fifteenth installment of the Delicious Emily series, and GameHouse developed each title in the series.

In Delicious: Miracle of Life Plus, you join the series' main character Emily as she starts her own cooking vlog. Emily also finds out she's pregnant early in the game, so while you help her cook and answer questions on her vlog, you also help prepare for the baby. That means going to doctor's visits, decorating a nursery, visiting a daycare center and more -- all of which sounds exhausting to me, a person who doesn't have any kids.

You can access this game, and many others, in Apple Arcade for $7 a month, or $50 annually. You can also try Apple Arcade for free for one month with your first sign-up, or you can get a three-month free trial when you buy a new Apple device. To access Apple Arcade, open the App Store on your iOS device and tap the joystick in the menu bar.