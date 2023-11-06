Manage Your Favorite Football Club in This Apple Arcade Game

If you've ever wanted to manage your own football club, now's your chance. Apple Arcade added Football Manager 2024 Touch to its growing library of titles on Monday. If you subscribe to Apple Arcade ($7, £7 or AU$10 a month), you can play this game at no additional charge, and without ads or in-app purchases.

Football Manager 2024 Touch is the latest installment in the series of soccer management simulation games developed by Sports Interactive and published by Sega. It's a streamlined version of the long-running PC game that's currently exclusive to Apple Arcade. While the game lets you setup training regimens, sign new players and make on-the-fly tactical matchday decisions like in previous versions, this installment has some new features, too.

One of the major new features is called Save Game Compatibility. This feature lets you transfer your game from Football Manager 2023 Touch to the latest game, so you can continue training and building your team across titles.

Another new feature is Manager Principles, which lets you define the type of manager you want to be. Some of these principles include Intelligence, Respect and Teamwork, and these can influence everything from how your players train to how the team reacts to your managerial decisions. So if you want to live out your Ted Lasso fantasy, you should probably choose Teamwork and not Intelligence -- it took him three seasons to figure out offsides after all.

You can access this game, and many others, in Apple Arcade for $7 a month, or $50 annually. You can also try Apple Arcade for free for one month with your first sign-up, or you can get a three-month free trial when you buy a new Apple device. To access Apple Arcade, open the App Store on your iOS device and tap the joystick in the menu bar.