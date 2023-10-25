Apple Raises Prices of Apple TV Plus and Other Subscription Services

Apple announced on Wednesday it's hiking the prices of some of its subscription services for US and some international customers.

Subscription prices for Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, Apple News Plus are all increasing by at least $2 a month. Apple is also raising the prices of its Apple One subscription bundles. Each bundle includes Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, Apple Music and iCloud Plus, and the Apple One Premier bundle adds Apple News Plus and Apple Fitness Plus.

Here are the new prices of Apple's services:

The price increases go into effect for new subscribers now, and current subscribers will see these price increases in 30 days on their next renewal date.

Apple did not raise the prices of its Apple Music, Apple Fitness Plus or iCloud Plus services.

If the price increase is too much for you, or you don't feel you're getting as much value from these services as you're paying, you can cancel your subscription.

Here's how to cancel a subscription on your iPhone:

1. Open Settings.

2. Tapyour name across the top of Settings.

3. Tap Subscriptions.

4. Tap the subscription you want to cancel.

5. Tap Cancel Subscription.

You can also cancel your subscription on your Mac. Here's how:

1. Open the App Store App.

2. Click your name or sign into your account.

3. Click Account Settings.

4. Click Manage under Subscriptions.

5. Click Edit next to the subscription you want to cancel.

6. Click Cancel Subscription.

And here's how to cancel an Apple subscription on a PC:

1. Open iTunes on your PC.

2. Click Account in the menu bar.

3. Click View My Account.

4. Click Manage next to Subscriptions in the Settings section.

5. Click Edit next to the subscription you want to cancel.

6. Click Cancel Subscription.

This is the first time Apple has raised the prices of Apple Arcade and Apple News Plus since the services were launched in 2019.

Apple previously raised the prices of Apple TV Plus and Apple One bundles in October 2022. Apple TV Plus went from $5 to $7 a month, and Apple One bundles increased to $17 a month for an individual plan, $23 a month for the family plan and $33 a month for the Premier plan.

For more Apple news, here's what we know about Apple's next event on Oct. 30, my review of iOS 17 and reviews for the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max.