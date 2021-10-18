Apple dumps the MacBook Pro Touch Bar after five years

Stephen Shankland/CNET

Five years after introducing the Touch Bar, Apple dropped the unusual touchscreen interface with a new generation of MacBook Pro laptops introduced on Monday. The Touch Bar replaced the function keys that form an ordinary keyboard's top row, but the technology never spread beyond Apple's MacBook Pro models to the more mainstream MacBook Air.

Apple made the change with new MacBook Pros powered by Apple's own processors instead of the Intel chips the company used for the last 15 years.

The Touch Bar distinguished the Mac from higher-end Windows laptops whose main display is a touchscreen. But it ran into objections, particularly from programmers who missed a real escape key. Apple restored that key with 2019 MacBook Pros and brought a popular Touch Bar feature, the Touch ID fingerprint sensor, to its lower-end MacBook Airs.

When Apple announced the feature in 2016, then-design leader Jony Ive told CNET the Touch Bar is "the beginning of a very interesting direction" that combines "touch and display-based inputs with a mechanical keyboard." The new MacBook Pros mean 2021 is the end of that direction.