2019 Toyota Camry: Model overview, pricing, tech and specs

The Toyota Camry midsize sedan has been on sale in the US since 1983 and in those 35 years, the automaker has sold more than 10 million examples in America. A complete redesign for the 2018 model year spun the Camry into its eighth generation. With its recent redesign, not much is new for 2019, except for one important addition: standard Apple CarPlay.

This model overview concerns only the non-hybrid versions of the Toyota Camry. Check out our review of the Camry Hybrid here.

Powertrain and specs

Toyota offers the Camry with a choice of two engines. There's a 2.5-liter four-cylinder with 203 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque, although in XSE trim, that same engine makes 206 horsepower and 186 pound-feet of torque.

For those who like some extra shove, Toyota offers a 3.5-liter V6 engine with 301 horsepower and 267 pound-feet of torque. Both engines' power outputs lie on the healthier end of the segment. All Camrys pair their powerplants with an eight-speed automatic transmission that drives the front wheels.

The most economical four-cylinder Camry can achieve an EPA-estimated 29 miles per gallon in the city and 41 mpg highway, which is pretty miserly for the class. For comparison, the best a non-hybrid Ford Fusion can do is 21/34 mpg, but the base Honda Accord is more competitive with its 30/38 mpg rating.

Interior

There's ample room for up to five passengers in the Toyota Camry, but trunk space falls on the lower end of the segment at 15.1 cubic feet. The Chevrolet Malibu does a little better with 15.8 cubic feet while the Ford Fusion bests the Chevy with its 16 cubic feet. The Hyundai Sonata and Honda Accord offer even more cargo space at 16.3 and 16.7 cubic feet. All Camrys but the base model feature a 60/40 split-folding rear seat.

Technology

Camrys come standard with a six-speaker audio system and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment setup that can support Apple CarPlay, but not Android Auto. Also standard is a complimentary six-month or 2GB (whichever comes first) Verizon 4G LTE data trial to power a Wi-Fi hotspot that can support up to five devices. There's even standard Amazon Alexa integration.

When it comes to standard driver-assistance goodies, the Toyota Camry is pretty much top of the class. Adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation braking, lane-keep assist and automatic high beams are all part of the Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P) suite of features.

Options and pricing

For the lower end of the segment, the $23,845 Camry L is competitively priced, but the top-tier, $34,600 XSE V6 sits on the pricey side of the well-optioned competition. The Camry L comes standard with LED high- and low-beam headlights, 16-inch steel wheels, an acoustic windshield, TSS-P, a 4.2-inch TFT instrument-cluster display, a 7-inch touchscreen and auto up/down for all four power windows.

The $24,350 Camry LE adds a power driver's seat, 17-inch alloy wheels, a sunroof, a 60/40 split-folding rear seat and an anti-theft alarm. Next up in price is the $25,550 Camry SE, which features a sportier appearance thanks in part to a more aggressive fascia, rear spoiler and 18-inch black machined-finish wheels. The SE also boasts auto climate control, a leather-trimmed steering wheel and sport suspension.

Moving up, the $28,925 Camry XLE builds off the LE's touring-oriented appearance, but gets you a lot more stuff, some of which includes a larger 8-inch touchscreen, 18-inch silver machined-finish wheels, LED daytime running lights and heated mirrors with blind-spot monitoring.

The XLE also includes keyless access, dual-zone climate control, HVAC vents for the rear seats, wireless charging for your smartphone, 7-inch TFT instrument-cluster display, leather seats with heating for the front row and power adjustment for the front passenger, autodimming rearview mirror and rear cross-traffic alert.

The $29,475 XSE adds 19-inch black machined-finish wheels, dual exhaust, plus an extra 3 horsepower and 2 pound-feet of torque from the 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine. Jumping up to the $34,050 XLE V6 adds (as the name implies) the 3.5-liter V6 engine, nine-speaker JBL premium audio, a panoramic sunroof and a 10-inch head-up display.

Finally, we arrive at the $34,600 XSE V6. This top trim offers the same features as the XLE V6, but with the sportier appearance and suspension. Options for higher trims include embedded navigation, surround-view monitor and rear cross-traffic braking. All pricing excludes a $920 destination charge.

Availability

The 2019 Toyota Camry is on sale nationwide now.