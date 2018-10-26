Volkswagen T-Cross becomes the automaker's smallest crossover

  • Volkswagen T-Cross
Volkswagen expects that half of its sales will be crossovers and SUVs by 2025. The new T-Cross will be one of those models.

1
The T-Cross is even smaller than VW's existing T-Roc crossover.

2
Related to the Polo, the T-Cross will be built at a Volkswagen factory in Navarra, Spain.

3
There will be four engine choices: three turbocharged gasoline ones and a turbodiesel four-cylinder.

4
The T-Cross is based on the same MQB flexible chassis used for cars like the Golf, the Tiguan and even the Audi A3.

5
In styling it largely mimics other VW crossovers, with a tall, boxy stance, a large front grille and big lighting elements.

6
As to interior room, the T-Cross' rear seat can slide fore and aft by 5.5 inches, while cargo space will measure up to 16.1 cubic feet.

7
Standard technologies will include precollision warning and braking and blind-spot monitoring, with wireless phone charging offered as an option.

8
It's safe to say that Volkswagen does not plan to sell the T-Cross in the US. The smallest VW crossover here is the Tiguan.

9
