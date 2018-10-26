Volkswagen T-Cross becomes the automaker's smallest crossover

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Volkswagen expects that half of its sales will be crossovers and SUVs by 2025. The new T-Cross will be one of those models.
The T-Cross is even smaller than VW's existing T-Roc crossover.
Related to the Polo, the T-Cross will be built at a Volkswagen factory in Navarra, Spain.
There will be four engine choices: three turbocharged gasoline ones and a turbodiesel four-cylinder.
The T-Cross is based on the same MQB flexible chassis used for cars like the Golf, the Tiguan and even the Audi A3.
In styling it largely mimics other VW crossovers, with a tall, boxy stance, a large front grille and big lighting elements.
As to interior room, the T-Cross' rear seat can slide fore and aft by 5.5 inches, while cargo space will measure up to 16.1 cubic feet.
Standard technologies will include precollision warning and braking and blind-spot monitoring, with wireless phone charging offered as an option.
It's safe to say that Volkswagen does not plan to sell the T-Cross in the US. The smallest VW crossover here is the Tiguan.