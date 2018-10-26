Volkswagen T-Cross small crossover revealed in Europe

Volkswagen

If you thought Volkswagen had enough crossovers and SUVs in its line, you'd be wrong. After all, as Volkswagen said in a statement on Thursday, the automaker expects fully half of its sales will "probably be an SUV" by 2025. With that in mind, it's perhaps no surprise to see VW reveal another model, the T-Cross.

At 161.8 inches in length, the VW T-Cross is even smaller than the T-Roc. Related to the Polo subcompact, the T-Cross is thus more than half a foot shorter than, say, the Nissan Kicks. It wears the same upright stance and boxy design cues as other new VW crossovers. Despite its small exterior dimensions, VW promises the interior will be impressive, with a back seat that can slide fore and aft by 5.5 inches for long-legged passengers, and up to 16.1 cubic feet of cargo capacity available.

European shoppers will have four powertrain choices. There are two versions of a 1.0-liter turbocharged three-cylinder with either 94 or 113 horsepower, a 1.5-liter turbo-four with 148 hp and a 1.6-liter turbodiesel good for 94 hp.

Standard technologies will include precollision warning and braking and blind-spot monitoring. The stylish cabin also features Volkswagen's latest touchscreen infotainment systems, up to four USB ports and optional wireless phone charging.

The Volkswagen T-Cross will be built at the company's factory in Navarra, Spain, for sale across Europe. VW says it also plans versions of the new crossover tailored to South America and China. It's safe to say, however, that the T-Cross won't be coming to the US, with the Tiguan remaining the smallest VW crossover slated for our shores.