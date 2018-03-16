VW to bring new compact SUV to US and China

Volkswagen

When Volkswagen first unveiled the diminutive T-Roc SUV, it was believed that it would eventually make its way to the states. That's not the case, but that doesn't mean we've been left high and dry.

VW will launch a new compact SUV in the US, China and other markets outside of Europe, Automotive News reports, citing comments from VW brand chief Herbert Diess during a media event in Germany. Across all its intended markets, the goal is to sell 400,000 of these small utility vehicles every year.

Internally nicknamed "Volks-SUV," the new compact crossover will start in China, where it will be built in a joint-venture factory. It will be built in additional locations starting in 2020, including Mexico, which will supply the US. Several VW models are already assembled in Mexico, including the Golf.

Smaller than the Tiguan, which in the US has ballooned to gain a permanent third row, the "Volks-SUV" will help the automaker compete in a different segment while helping to decrease the brand's overall emissions output.

Europe won't be receiving this new ute because it already has one on the way. The T-Roc was unveiled late last year, and it's available with a variety of gas and diesel powertrains. It's loaded with standard safety features, but something tells me that whatever comes to the US will have a similar level of techno-kit. SUVs are hot right now, so it's no surprise to see one of the world's largest automakers jumping on the SUVs-for-all bandwagon.