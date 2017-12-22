The 10 least satisfying new cars, according to Consumer Reports

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
CR claimed the ILX's stiff suspension mixes oddly with its otherwise "mundane" handling, and there's a whole lot of road noise to contend with.
According to CR, the cabin is cramped, the ride is harsh and the pricing can get a little crazy.
Overall, the 2017 Trax should hit all the right spots for urban buyers that want something a bit more capacious than a subcompact sedan.
Believe it or not, Dodge still sells this thing, and all it takes is one quick look at the new Pacifica to see why this isn't very satisfying.
CR called the interior "confining" and griped about poor IIHS crash-test performance and bad fuel economy.
The interior is "low-rent," standard features are sparse and its base four-cylinder engine has lackluster economy.
CR pointed out the 500's poor IIHS crash-test rating, its "awkward" driving position and mediocre base engine.
CR claims the QX60's handling "lacks agility" and that its V6 only provides for mediocre fuel economy.
The worst-rated car of the bunch, CR derided the GLA-Class' dual-clutch transmission, visibility and road noise.
The Sentra, despite a recent redesign, "trails the class," Consumer Reports wrote. 'Nuff said.
CR referred to Nissan's littlest sedan as "cheap," "noisy" and "a bare-bones penalty box." Ouch.