Tesla, Porsche top Consumer Reports owner satisfaction survey

Every year, Consumer Reports polls new vehicle owners to see how satisfied they are with their purchase. The numbers are out for this year, and while some answers might not surprise you, others very well could.

This year, Tesla scored the highest on the satisfaction survey with a score of 90 (out of 100). Behind Tesla is Porsche, with a second-place score of 85. These two automakers were in the same spots as last year, signaling that owners are consistently happy with their purchases.

Tim Stevens/Roadshow

Genesis, Hyundai's new luxury brand, launched itself onto the list with a first-time score of 81, enough to put it in third place. Just below that is Chrysler, which moved up from No. 8 to No. 4. Audi dropped two spots this year to No. 5, and Mazda crept up once place to land at #6. Rounding out the top 10 are Subaru, Toyota, Honda and Lincoln, respectively.

Consumer Reports also gathers data on the specific vehicles that customers are most satisfied with, and you can see that list in the gallery below. Spoiler alert: The Honda Ridgeline and Ford F-350 both made this year's list, the first time in five years that any pickup has graced the top 10.

While CR's brand-satisfaction list contains 30 automakers, the outlet didn't have enough data for six automakers, and thus they don't appear anywhere on the list -- Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Jaguar, Land Rover, Maserati and Smart.

You can check out the full satisfaction rankings on Consumer Reports' site.