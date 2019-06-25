Roadshow's favorite American-built vehicles

With profit margins thinner than ever, even traditionally 'Merican automakers are decamping to foreign soil to build their vehicles. Despite that, there are still tons of vehicles built right here in the USA by brands from around the globe that we love. Here are our editor's favorites.
The Chevrolet Corvette may be America's sports car, but the Acura NSX is America's supercar. The first-generation NSX was built in Japan, but the second-gen car is built in Marysville, Ohio. The current NSX was even engineered in the US, too.
But even the original NSX has an American connection. Honda unveiled the NS-X concept car at the 1989 Chicago Auto Show. Back then, NS-X (and eventually NSX) stood for "New Sports Experimental". Today, NSX stands for "New Sports eXperience."
OK, listen, I know there's a lot of stigma that comes along with the Corvette -- and with being a Corvette owner in general -- but few 'Merican sports cars have consistently challenged the best the rest of the world has to offer like this one has. Maybe it's the mixture of history and modern performance, or maybe it's the way that it's impossible to say "Bowling Green, Kentucky" without suddenly adopting the accent, but either way, the 'Vette gets my choice.
The current Corvette is about five years old now and, to be honest, it's had its ups and downs. On the up side, there's the amazing Grand Sport, one of the best performance values of the decade. On the down side, well, both the Z06 and ZR1 had a few teething problems when introduced, but that hardly dampened the enthusiasm of its ardent fans.
And now? Well, with the C8's unveiling coming in just a month's time, Corvette will make the absolutely radical shift to midengine power. How will it look? How will it drive? And, perhaps most importantly, how will those loyal Corvette owners respond? Stay tuned, dear reader.
You can try, but you can't get much more American than a full-size pickup. Similarly, you can't get much more 'Murica than a 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor. This Dearborn, Michigan-built pickup is outrageously capable, yet surprisingly livable day to day. Whether you're bashing along through the desert (with your wheels only occasionally on the ground), sluicing down a muddy fire road, or towing some powersports toys to the lake, the Raptor can do it all.
In my review of the recently updated truck, I proclaimed the Raptor "Murica's Supercar," and I stand by that idea -- there's nothing as capable in as many circumstances. This thing is every bit as impressive in its genre as any supercar you can name, be it from Italy, Germany or America. In fact, an argument could be made that Ford wouldn't be out of its mind to charge six figures based on the Raptor's capabilities alone. Fortunately, this truck is priced from around $55 grand -- about the going rate for a nice, full-size truck these days.
It's tempting to think of pickup trucks as big, dumb beasts of burden, yet the Raptor is anything but. Boasting aluminum-intensive construction, a powerful twin-turbo engine, trick remote-reservoir shocks and a solid infotainment stack, and this is one impressive vehicle, full stop.
When it comes to the pony car wars, I've always been more of a Ford Mustang kind of guy than a Chevy Camaro or Dodge Challenger fella. And having recently driven the updated 2019 Shelby GT350, I don't I've ever been more Team Mustang than I am now. And it's pretty cool that the road course ripper of a 'Stang is built in Flat Rock, Michigan, which isn't all too far from my hometown.
Why does the GT350 do it for me? For starters, the flat-plane-crank V8 is sensational. It delivers a stout 526 horsepower and 429 pound-feet of torque, features snappy throttle response, and makes all the right noise running up to the 8,250-rpm redline. When paired with a precise Tremec six-speed manual, it's a drivetrain combo that's an absolute riot to romp around tracks or just your favor strips of back roads with.
It's also a remarkable handler. Stickier Michelin tires, recalibrated adaptive dampers, stiffer springs, and a thicker rear anti-roll bar improve reflexes for 2019. It's capable and involving to drive on a race track, but also isn't half-bad driving it around normally on the street with the exception its tendency to tramline on rutted roads. With a base price of $59,140, it's a car that I can without hesitation say is worth the cost of admission.
There's history in Honda's Marysville, Ohio plant, too. The second-generation model was the first Accord built in Ohio, all the way back in the 1980s. In fact, it was the first vehicle Honda produced at the facility, which has grown to include models from Acura, as well.
Fun fact: Mercedes-Benz has been building the GLE-Class -- and its predecessor, the M-Class -- in the United States since the late 1990s. If you've seen one of these midsize luxury SUVs in America, it's rolled off the line at Mercedes' production facility in Vance, Alabama.
The 2020 GLE-Class is an excellent SUV, with an impressive array of driver-assistance and infotainment tech, as well as comfort and convenience features. It also gets Mercedes' new E-Active Body Control system, which makes the GLE better to drive than ever before.
My personal favorite is the GLE450, which uses Mercedes' sweet new straight-six engine, combined with EQ Boost tech. The mild-hybrid starter generator helps make the stop/start system as smooth as possible, and offers nice bursts of boost without guzzling extra gas.
When thinking about the pantheon of great American carmakers, it's easy to call up the Big Three, but it can be surprisingly easy to forget the Big T. That might be because it's based in California (not traditionally a home to large-scale auto production) or because it's only been around for a few years, but the fact is, its Model 3 is one of the best cars ever designed.
Why do I love the Model 3? It's a rare car that does everything really, really well. Do you need to carry a bunch of groceries? Done. Ferry five adults around in relative comfort? No problem. Go out and blast up a canyon road? It'll happily do that, too.
In addition to being supremely utilitarian, the Model 3 is nice to look at, and its cabin, while minimal, is a pretty nice place to spend time. I love the big center screen, which I found myself getting used to much sooner than I had anticipated. My biggest complaint with the interior of Model 3 is the continued use of old Mercedes switchgear.