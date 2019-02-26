Mercedes' new GLE gets the AMG 53 treatment

  • Mercedes-AMG GLE53
  • Mercedes-AMG GLE53
  • Mercedes-AMG GLE53
  • Mercedes-AMG GLE53
  • Mercedes-AMG GLE53
  • Mercedes-AMG GLE53
  • Mercedes-AMG GLE53
  • Mercedes-AMG GLE53
  • Mercedes-AMG GLE53
  • Mercedes-AMG GLE53
  • Mercedes-AMG GLE53
  • Mercedes-AMG GLE53
  • Mercedes-AMG GLE53
  • Mercedes-AMG GLE53
  • Mercedes-AMG GLE53
  • Mercedes-AMG GLE53
  • Mercedes-AMG GLE53
  • Mercedes-AMG GLE53
  • Mercedes-AMG GLE53
  • Mercedes-AMG GLE53
  • Mercedes-AMG GLE53
  • Mercedes-AMG GLE53
  • Mercedes-AMG GLE53
  • Mercedes-AMG GLE53
  • Mercedes-AMG GLE53
  • Mercedes-AMG GLE53
  • Mercedes-AMG GLE53
  • Mercedes-AMG GLE53
  • Mercedes-AMG GLE53
  • Mercedes-AMG GLE53
  • Mercedes-AMG GLE53
  • Mercedes-AMG GLE53
  • Mercedes-AMG GLE53
  • Mercedes-AMG GLE53
  • Mercedes-AMG GLE53

The new Mercedes-Benz GLE gets its first AMG variant: the AMG GLE53.

Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
1
of 35

The AMG GLE53 gets Mercedes' "Panamericana" grille, larger wheels and fender flares.

Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
2
of 35

Under the hood, there's a 3.0-liter I6 engine with Mercedes' EQ Boost mild-hybrid system.

Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
3
of 35

On its own, the 3.0-liter engine produces 429 horsepower and 384 pound-feet of torque.

Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
4
of 35

The EQ Boost system, meanwhile, offers an additional 21 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque for short bursts of acceleration.

Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
5
of 35

Mercedes says the AMG GLE53 will accelerate to 60 miles per hour in 5.2 seconds.

Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
6
of 35

The AMG GLE53 will go on sale in the US late next year.

Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
7
of 35

Expect it to command a bit more than the GLE450's $61,000 starting price.

Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
8
of 35

The Mercedes-AMG GLE53 makes its debut at the Geneva Motor Show.

Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
9
of 35

Keep scrolling for more photos of the new Mercedes-AMG GLE53.

Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
10
of 35

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
11
of 35

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
12
of 35

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
13
of 35

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
14
of 35

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
15
of 35

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
16
of 35

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
17
of 35

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
18
of 35

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
19
of 35

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
20
of 35

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
21
of 35

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
22
of 35

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
23
of 35

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
24
of 35

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
25
of 35

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
26
of 35

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
27
of 35

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
28
of 35

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
29
of 35

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
30
of 35

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
31
of 35

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
32
of 35

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
33
of 35

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
34
of 35

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
35
of 35
Now Reading

Mercedes' new GLE gets the AMG 53 treatment

Up Next

Peugeot's new 208 is just too darn cute

Latest Stories

Towing 35,100 pounds in the 2019 Ram Heavy Duty truck

Towing 35,100 pounds in the 2019 Ram Heavy Duty truck

5:59
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC gets more power, more tech at the Geneva Motor Show

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC gets more power, more tech at the Geneva Motor Show

by
Lexus is recalling 6,300 LS 500 and 500h models over their run-flat tires

Lexus is recalling 6,300 LS 500 and 500h models over their run-flat tires

by
Ginetta reveals 600-hp, 200-mph car ahead of the Geneva Motor Show

Ginetta reveals 600-hp, 200-mph car ahead of the Geneva Motor Show

by
2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI priced from $26,890, undercutting GTI

2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI priced from $26,890, undercutting GTI

by