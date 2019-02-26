Mercedes' new GLE gets the AMG 53 treatment

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The new Mercedes-Benz GLE gets its first AMG variant: the AMG GLE53.
The AMG GLE53 gets Mercedes' "Panamericana" grille, larger wheels and fender flares.
Under the hood, there's a 3.0-liter I6 engine with Mercedes' EQ Boost mild-hybrid system.
On its own, the 3.0-liter engine produces 429 horsepower and 384 pound-feet of torque.
The EQ Boost system, meanwhile, offers an additional 21 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque for short bursts of acceleration.
Mercedes says the AMG GLE53 will accelerate to 60 miles per hour in 5.2 seconds.
The AMG GLE53 will go on sale in the US late next year.
Expect it to command a bit more than the GLE450's $61,000 starting price.
The Mercedes-AMG GLE53 makes its debut at the Geneva Motor Show.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the new Mercedes-AMG GLE53.