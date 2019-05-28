Hotter Acura NSX Type R coming later this year, report says

Enlarge Image Acura

While the Acura NSX hybrid supercar received a number of updates for the 2019 model year, none of them resulted in a significant increase in overall performance. But a new report out of Japan on Tuesday suggests a more-powerful NSX Type R could bow at the Tokyo Motor Show in October.

According to Forbes, the NSX Type R will get a power boost, pushing the twin-turbocharged, 3.5-liter, hybrid V6's output to 650 horsepower -- a healthy bump over the 573 horsepower of the current car. Stiffer suspension components and larger, carbon-ceramic brakes will help with overall on-road poise, while aero bits like a rear wing and larger front splitter will improve airflow and add downforce at higher speeds.

Of course, all these extra goodies will come at a price, and Forbes expects the NSX Type R will cost around $200,000. The standard NSX, meanwhile, has an MSRP of $157,500, though we've heard reports of massive discounts being offered.

Ever since its launch in 2016, the NSX has been a bit slow to start. Sales haven't exactly been on fire, with just 102 examples sold in the US through April of this year. Still, that's a 42% increase over the same period in 2018, largely thanks to the chassis improvements and new color options.

The addition of a Type R variant might make the NSX more appealing to well-heeled supercar customers -- assuming it's actually happening, anyway. When asked for comment, an Acura spokesperson said the Forbes report was "speculative and did not contain information on sourcing" and that the company has "no announcements to make regarding future plans for NSX."

"NSX continues to play a critical role in our effort to refocus Acura around performance, both on road and track," the company said in a statement, "and we're very pleased with the significant impact it is having."