Mercedes-AMG S65 Final Edition is a 621-horsepower swan song

Say goodbye to the Mercedes-AMG S65 with this Final Edition model.
Only 130 Final Edition models will be sold around the world.
Bronze accents complement the obsidian black exterior.
The AMG S65 is powered by a 6.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V12 engine.
Seriously, how cool are these matte-bronze wheels?
Black leather lines the cabin.
The S65 Final Edition comes with every available comfort and convenience option.
That includes the First Class rear seating package.
Look for the AMG S65 Final Edition to debut at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.
And hey, the Final Edition even comes with its own special car cover.