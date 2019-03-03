  • Mercedes-AMG S65 Final Edition
Say goodbye to the Mercedes-AMG S65 with this Final Edition model.

1
1
of 10

Only 130 Final Edition models will be sold around the world.

2
2
of 10

Bronze accents complement the obsidian black exterior.

3
3
of 10

The AMG S65 is powered by a 6.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V12 engine.

4
4
of 10

Seriously, how cool are these matte-bronze wheels?

5
5
of 10

Black leather lines the cabin.

6
6
of 10

The S65 Final Edition comes with every available comfort and convenience option. 

7
7
of 10

That includes the First Class rear seating package.

8
8
of 10

Look for the AMG S65 Final Edition to debut at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.

9
9
of 10

And hey, the Final Edition even comes with its own special car cover.

10
10
of 10
Now Reading

Mercedes-AMG S65 Final Edition is a 621-horsepower swan song

Up Next

Mercedes' new GLE gets the AMG 53 treatment

