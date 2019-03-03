Mercedes-AMG S65 Final Edition is a super luxe V12 send-off

Mercedes' monstrous 6.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V12 engine isn't long for this world. And to commemorate all the badassery associated with this absolute brute of a power plant, Mercedes is bringing a limited-production AMG S65 Final Edition sedan to the Geneva Motor Show.

Just 130 of these special S65 sedans will be sold around the world, painted in obsidian black with matte bronze, 20-inch wheels. Inside, black Nappa leather lines the seats, with copper-colored contrast stitching. A "1 of 130" badge adorns the center console -- a reminder to your passengers of this four-door's exclusivity.

Every Final Edition model will come fully loaded, with every option package currently available on the S65. From the Magic Sky Control panoramic roof, to the First Class rear seating package, to the Warmth and Comfort package, it's all here. You even get the AMG Driver's Package, which ups the sedan's top speed to 186 miles per hour.

The S65's 6.0-liter V12 produces 621 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque, and can propel this big boy to 60 mph in 4.1 seconds. As if fuel economy is even a concern at this price and power, the 2019 Mercedes-AMG S65 is EPA-rated at 13 miles per gallon city and 22 mpg highway. (Good luck actually seeing those numbers.)

Mercedes hasn't released pricing information for the Final Edition, but considering a fully loaded AMG S65 already tops $250,000, it certainly won't be cheap. Of course, with only 130 destined for customers around the world, we're sure they'll have no trouble finding homes with the hifalutin set.