Mercedes-AMG GT R Roadster is a 577-hp, limited-run ragtop

The Mercedes-AMG GT R gets a new Roadster variant.
The AMG GT R Roadster makes its debut this week at the Geneva Motor Show.
It packs all the same go-fast goodies as the AMG GT R Coupe.
That means there's a 577-horsepower, 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 under the hood.
All that power goes to the rear wheels, and rear-axle steering helps it cut a rug out on the road.
Active aerodynamics and lightweight materials make the GT R a superb sports car.
Redesigned headlights have a new LED running light signature.
Inside, the GT R gets a digital instrument cluster.
Mercedes' COMAND technology handles infotainment duties.
