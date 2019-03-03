Mercedes-AMG GT R Roadster is a 577-hp, limited-run ragtop

  • Mercedes-AMG GT R Roadster
The Mercedes-AMG GT R gets a new Roadster variant.

The AMG GT R Roadster makes its debut this week at the Geneva Motor Show.

It packs all the same go-fast goodies as the AMG GT R Coupe.

That means there's a 577-horsepower, 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 under the hood.

All that power goes to the rear wheels, and rear-axle steering helps it cut a rug out on the road.

Active aerodynamics and lightweight materials make the GT R a superb sports car.

Redesigned headlights have a new LED running light signature.

Inside, the GT R gets a digital instrument cluster.

Mercedes' COMAND technology handles infotainment duties.

Keep on scrollin' to see more of the Mercedes-AMG GT R Roadster.

