Mercedes brings limited-run AMG GT R Roadster to the Geneva Motor Show

The Mercedes-AMG GT R is a stunner of a sports coupe -- tactile and fast, and endlessly enjoyable to drive. The only way to make it better? With the wind in your hair. Enter the AMG GT R Roadster.
Debuting at the Geneva Motor Show this week, the Mercedes-AMG GT R Roadster packs the same potent punch as its hardtop sibling. That means there's a twin-turbocharged, 4.0-liter V8 under the hood, with 577 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. Mercedes-Benz says the GT R Roadster will be able to hit 60 miles per hour in just 3.5 seconds. Top speed? 197 mph.
Performance-wise, the AMG GT R Roadster has the same mechanical upgrades as the Coupe. That means there's an adjustable coil-over suspension, rear axle steering, active aerodynamics and one of the greatest exhaust notes available anywhere.
The entire Mercedes-AMG GT lineup received a number of updates late last year, and the R Roadster gets them, too. Redesigned headlights have a new LED light signature, and there's a fully digital instrument cluster inside.
Unlike the AMG GT R Coupe, the GT R Roadster will be a limited-run affair. Mercedes-Benz says only 750 will be sold worldwide, and you can expect them to go for a very pretty penny. The GT R Coupe starts at $159,350, and the Roadster will surely command several thousand dollars more than that.
