McLaren will produce just 75 examples of the Senna GTR

The McLaren Senna GTR is seriously limited-edition.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
The Senna GTR produces 2,200 pounds of downforce.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
Want one? That'll be over £1 million.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
This is an insane, track-only machine.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
This Senna GTR has a whopping 813 horsepower.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
The Senna GTR weighs about 2,650 pounds.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
Look at that body sculpting! This car has impressive aerodynamics.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
That huge rear wing is designed to keep the Senna GTR's rump glued to the ground.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
A massive front splitter helps with aerodynamics. 

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
Its aero makeover will help it hit Formula One track times, McLaren promised.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
The McLaren Senna GTR debuts at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. Hit that link for all our coverage from Switzerland.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
