McLaren will produce just 75 examples of the Senna GTR

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
The McLaren Senna GTR is seriously limited-edition.
The Senna GTR produces 2,200 pounds of downforce.
Want one? That'll be over £1 million.
This is an insane, track-only machine.
This Senna GTR has a whopping 813 horsepower.
The Senna GTR weighs about 2,650 pounds.
Look at that body sculpting! This car has impressive aerodynamics.
That huge rear wing is designed to keep the Senna GTR's rump glued to the ground.
A massive front splitter helps with aerodynamics.
Its aero makeover will help it hit Formula One track times, McLaren promised.
The McLaren Senna GTR debuts at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. Hit that link for all our coverage from Switzerland.