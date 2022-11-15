X
Genesis X Convertible Electric Concept Debuts

The sleek four-seat convertible builds on Genesis’ previous X Concept and X Speedium Coupe design studies.

Antuan Goodwin
Antuan Goodwin

See full bio
Genesis X Convertible concept
1 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars

Genesis debuted its third X Concept design study on the eve of the 2022 LA Auto Show.

Genesis X Convertible concept
2 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars

The X Convertible concept joins the X Concept and X Speedium Coupe concept in previewing the future of Genesis' design language.

Genesis X Convertible concept
3 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars

The open-air four-seater is based on the same electric architecture and powertrain as its siblings.

Genesis X Convertible concept
4 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars

Genesis' wraparound light signature extends inward, meeting to form the frame of the Crest Grille.

Genesis X Convertible concept
5 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars

Genesis chose California to debut the X Convertible because the state leads the nation in EV adoption and convertible-friendly weather.

Genesis X Convertible concept
6 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars

A subtle ducktail spoiler is integrated into the rear decklid.

Genesis X Convertible concept
7 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars

The dashboard and its two displays wrap around the driver's seat, forming a cockpit.

Genesis X Convertible concept
8 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars

Cabin colors and materials were selected based on inspiration from Korean roof design.

Genesis X Convertible concept
9 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars

The concept features a folding roof with transparent panels to keep the open-air vibe going even when the top is up.

Genesis X Convertible concept
10 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars

Check out our first look at the Genesis X Convertible concept for more details.

Genesis X Convertible concept
11 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars

Genesis X Convertible concept
12 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
Genesis X Convertible concept
13 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
Genesis X Convertible concept
14 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
Genesis X Convertible concept
15 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
Genesis X Convertible concept
16 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
Genesis X Convertible concept
17 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
Genesis X Convertible concept
18 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
Genesis X Convertible concept
19 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
Genesis X Convertible concept
20 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
Genesis X Convertible concept
21 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
Genesis X Convertible concept
22 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
Genesis X Convertible concept
23 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
Genesis X Convertible concept
24 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
Genesis X Convertible concept
25 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
Genesis X Convertible concept
26 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
Genesis X Convertible concept
27 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
Genesis X Convertible concept
28 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
Genesis X Convertible concept
29 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
Genesis X Convertible concept
30 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
Genesis X Convertible concept
31 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
Genesis X Convertible concept
32 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
Genesis X Convertible concept
33 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
Genesis X Convertible concept
34 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
Genesis X Convertible concept
35 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
Genesis X Convertible concept
36 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
Genesis X Convertible concept
37 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
Genesis X Convertible concept
38 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
Genesis X Convertible concept
39 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars

