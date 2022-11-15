Genesis X Convertible Electric Concept Debuts

1 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
Genesis debuted its third X Concept design study on the eve of the 2022 LA Auto Show.
2 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
The X Convertible concept joins the X Concept and X Speedium Coupe concept in previewing the future of Genesis' design language.
3 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
The open-air four-seater is based on the same electric architecture and powertrain as its siblings.
4 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
Genesis' wraparound light signature extends inward, meeting to form the frame of the Crest Grille.
5 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
Genesis chose California to debut the X Convertible because the state leads the nation in EV adoption and convertible-friendly weather.
6 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
A subtle ducktail spoiler is integrated into the rear decklid.
7 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
The dashboard and its two displays wrap around the driver's seat, forming a cockpit.
8 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
Cabin colors and materials were selected based on inspiration from Korean roof design.
9 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
The concept features a folding roof with transparent panels to keep the open-air vibe going even when the top is up.
10 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
11 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
12 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
13 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
14 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
15 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
16 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
17 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
18 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
19 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
20 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
21 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
22 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
23 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
24 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
25 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
26 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
27 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
28 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
29 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
30 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
31 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
32 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
33 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
34 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
35 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
36 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
37 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
38 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
39 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars