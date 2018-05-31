Father's Day cars, trucks and SUVs for 2018

The Miata may not be a particularly fast sports car, but it is among the most pure, communicative and forgiving cars extant, and it's an absolute unbridled joy to drive.
In fact, some Roadshow staffers swear a box-stock Miata is more fun to drive than far costlier and more powerful roadsters from companies like BMW and Porsche, if only because it's exhilarating to push the car's lower limits more of the time.
If you prefer something with a hardtop, for some additional cash, Mazda will also sell you a Miata RF, which features a power retractable roof and its own unique flying-buttressed look. We'd probably pass on the RF, though, as it doesn't quite deliver the same fully top-down experience.