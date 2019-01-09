All the cool car stuff at CES 2019

  • Audi and Disney's Holoride demonstration
Audi/Disney Holoride

Audi and Disney have collaborated on a rear-seat VR entertainment system that actually ties into the drive itself.

Read the article
1
of 56

Audi/Disney Holoride

The rear seat passenger wears a set of VR goggles, which displays an interactive game -- the CES demo featured an Avengers tie-in.

Read the article
2
of 56

Audi/Disney Holoride

Holoride's content is automatically generated to suit each journey, matching turns and movements in the car with actions in the game.

Read the article
3
of 56

Audi/Disney Holoride

Perhaps the next cross-country road trip won't be so bad.

Read the article
4
of 56

Bell Nexus air taxi concept

You might know Bell for its helicopters, but it's ready to jump into the air taxi fray with this full-scale concept.

Read the article
5
of 56

Bell Nexus air taxi concept

Bell believes the first test flights could happen as soon as 2020.

Read the article
6
of 56

Bell Nexus air taxi concept

The interior has space for four, plus a pilot.

Published:Caption:Photo:Bell
7
of 56

BMW self-riding motorcycle

While the bike itself isn't new, it's the first time BMW has brought this tech to the US.

Read the article
8
of 56

BMW self-riding motorcycle

Not only is this bike capable of staying upright in turns, it has a little kickstand that deploys when it's time to stop.

Read the article
9
of 56

Byton production M-Byte interior

What you see here is an interior that's destined for production, believe it or not.

Read the article
10
of 56

Byton production M-Byte interior

With a 47-inch screen spanning the width of the dashboard and a touchpad covering half of the steering wheel, it's absolutely wild.

Read the article
11
of 56

Daimler Freightliner Level 2 semi-autonomy

Daimler's Freightliner subsidiary came to CES to show off tech that makes its trucks safer for everyone.

Read the article
12
of 56

Daimler Freightliner Level 2 semi-autonomy

Freightliner Cascadia Class-8 trucks now come standard with adaptive cruise control that can bring the truck to a stop before starting off again.

Read the article
13
of 56

Daimler Freightliner Level 2 semi-autonomy

Most impressive, though, is its automatic braking system, which can detect pedestrians or cars and come to an alarmingly fast stop.

Read the article
14
of 56

Harley-Davidson LiveWire

The LiveWire isn't new, but Harley-Davidson came to CES to announce its pricing and the fact that it's available for preorder.

Read the article
15
of 56

Harley-Davidson LiveWire

It's pricey, though -- its $29,799 price tag includes a battery that only covers 110 miles between charges.

Read the article
16
of 56

Harley-Davidson LiveWire

H-D also announced that the LiveWire will emit a futuristic take on the "signature Harley-Davidson sound."

Read the article
17
of 56

Honda Dream Drive

Honda's Dream Drive infotainment concept is a whole ecosystem focused on commerce and content.

Read the article
18
of 56

Honda Dream Drive

Using their own devices, passengers can peruse comic books or watch movies. Up front, the driver can book reservations and pay for gas, all through the infotainment system.

Read the article
19
of 56

Hyundai Elevate walking car concept

Hyundai used CES 2019 as the backdrop to debut its Elevate walking car concept. 

Read the article
20
of 56

Hyundai Elevate walking car concept

While it does have traditional wheels on each corner, they're connected to the vehicle by way of mechanical "legs."

Read the article
21
of 56

Hyundai Elevate walking car concept

According to Hyundai, the Elevate is capable of driving at highway speeds, but it can also allegedly climb a 5-foot wall, step over a 5-foot gap and have a track width up to 15 feet. 

Read the article
22
of 56

Hyundai Elevate walking car concept

So, it's basically an AT-AT from Star Wars that has, as Hyundai puts it, "both mammalian and reptilian walking gaits."

Read the article
23
of 56

Hyundai Elevate walking car concept

To keep things efficient, the legs can cut power to its joints when acting like a normal vehicle.

Read the article
24
of 56

Intel/WB augmented reality in cars

Entertainment might get a whole lot more immersive in future autonomous vehicles.

Read the article
25
of 56

Intel/WB augmented reality in cars

Intel outfitted this BMW X5 with augmented reality displays that could turn an autonomous commute into a trip through Gotham City.

Read the article
26
of 56

Intel/WB augmented reality in cars

You can be sure that content companies will be clamoring to get their wares in front of bored commuters of the future.

Read the article
27
of 56

2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

The second-generation Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class debuted at CES.

Read the article
28
of 56

2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

Its 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 had its wick turned up to 221 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque.

Read the article
29
of 56

2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

It packs Mercedes' MBUX infotainment system, which in this iteration includes both a digital assistant and gesture control.

Read the article
30
of 56

2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

Front-wheel drive is standard, but all-wheel drive is optional.

Read the article
31
of 56

2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

The 2020 CLA-Class goes on sale in the fall.

Read the article
32
of 56

Mercedes-Benz Vision Urbanetic

The Vision Urbanetic isn't new, but CES marked the first time this wild van concept came to the US.

Read the article
33
of 56

Mercedes-Benz Vision Urbanetic

In the people-mover form seen here, the van has space for up to 12 people, and it's tall enough where a person can stand up comfortably.

Read the article
34
of 56

Mercedes-Benz Vision Urbanetic

This is just a study in electric, autonomous vehicle design, so don't expect it to come to market.

Read the article
35
of 56

Mercedes-Benz Vision Urbanetic

Nevertheless, the concept shows what kind of flexibility we can expect from future vehicles.

Read the article
36
of 56

2019 Nissan Leaf E+

The Leaf E+ is the longer-range version of Nissan's second-generation EV hatchback.

Read the article
37
of 56

2019 Nissan Leaf E+

Its larger, 62-kWh battery gives it an estimated range of 226 miles.

Read the article
38
of 56

2019 Nissan Leaf E+

It has a more powerful motor, too, putting out 214 horsepower and 250 pound-feet of torque.

Read the article
39
of 56

2019 Nissan Leaf E+

All Leaf E+ models will come standard with Nissan's semi-autonomous ProPilot Assist driver aids.

Read the article
40
of 56

Qualcomm C-V2X demonstration

Qualcomm announced at CES that it would install cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) connected car tech around Las Vegas for testing.

Read the article
41
of 56

Qualcomm C-V2X demonstration

We took a brief spin in an Audi Q8 equipped with C-V2X, which allows cellular-based communications between vehicles and infrastructure.

Read the article
42
of 56

Qualcomm C-V2X demonstration

The hope is that C-V2X can reduce accidents and make roads safer for everybody.

Read the article
43
of 56

Roav Bolt

The Bolt plugs into your car's 12-volt socket, acting as a conduit for bringing Google Voice Assistant into the car.

Read the article
44
of 56

Roav Bolt

It can run wirelessly via Bluetooth, but it works with a 3.5-millimeter jack for use in older vehicles, too.

Read the article
45
of 56

Roav Bolt

Accessing the assistant can be done by tapping the Bolt itself or by saying the usual, "OK Google."

Read the article
46
of 56

Toyota Guardian semi-autonomous system

Toyota came to CES to show off the latest version of its autonomous development vehicle, based on a new Lexus LS 500h.

Read the article
47
of 56

Toyota Guardian semi-autonomous system

One of its AV systems, Guardian, is meant to supplement a human driver, offering help only when it's necessary.

Read the article
48
of 56

Toyota Guardian semi-autonomous system

Toyota believes this system will be so helpful, in fact, that it's offering it to the entire industry.

Read the article
49
of 56

Toyota Guardian semi-autonomous system

Toyota hasn't announced any partners yet, but the automaker said talks are currently happening.

Read the article
50
of 56

Udelv Newton

Udelv introduced its second-generation Newton self-driving van, which runs on the latest version of Baidu's Apollo open-source AV platform.

Read the article
51
of 56

Udelv Newton

Walmart and XL Parts have signed on to pilot autonomous delivery van programs in 2019.

Read the article
52
of 56

Valeo XtraVue Trailer

Valeo brought the latest version of its XtraVue Trailer system to CES, which uses cameras to make the trailer look "invisible" on screen.

Read the article
53
of 56

Valeo XtraVue Trailer

The system uses two cameras, one mounted behind the tow vehicle and one mounted behind the trailer.

Read the article
54
of 56

WayRay augmented reality windshield

WayRay brought its augmented reality windshield to CES, which goes beyond traditional head-up displays by adding animated overlays across the entire windshield.

Read the article
55
of 56

WayRay augmented reality windshield

In theory, this tech could be used to help drivers improve their skills, or further improve navigation systems.

Read the article
56
of 56
