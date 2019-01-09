All the cool car stuff at CES 2019

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
Audi and Disney have collaborated on a rear-seat VR entertainment system that actually ties into the drive itself.
The rear seat passenger wears a set of VR goggles, which displays an interactive game -- the CES demo featured an Avengers tie-in.
Holoride's content is automatically generated to suit each journey, matching turns and movements in the car with actions in the game.
Perhaps the next cross-country road trip won't be so bad.
You might know Bell for its helicopters, but it's ready to jump into the air taxi fray with this full-scale concept.
Bell believes the first test flights could happen as soon as 2020.
The interior has space for four, plus a pilot.
While the bike itself isn't new, it's the first time BMW has brought this tech to the US.
Not only is this bike capable of staying upright in turns, it has a little kickstand that deploys when it's time to stop.
What you see here is an interior that's destined for production, believe it or not.
With a 47-inch screen spanning the width of the dashboard and a touchpad covering half of the steering wheel, it's absolutely wild.
Daimler's Freightliner subsidiary came to CES to show off tech that makes its trucks safer for everyone.
Freightliner Cascadia Class-8 trucks now come standard with adaptive cruise control that can bring the truck to a stop before starting off again.
Most impressive, though, is its automatic braking system, which can detect pedestrians or cars and come to an alarmingly fast stop.
The LiveWire isn't new, but Harley-Davidson came to CES to announce its pricing and the fact that it's available for preorder.
It's pricey, though -- its $29,799 price tag includes a battery that only covers 110 miles between charges.
H-D also announced that the LiveWire will emit a futuristic take on the "signature Harley-Davidson sound."
Honda's Dream Drive infotainment concept is a whole ecosystem focused on commerce and content.
Using their own devices, passengers can peruse comic books or watch movies. Up front, the driver can book reservations and pay for gas, all through the infotainment system.
Hyundai used CES 2019 as the backdrop to debut its Elevate walking car concept.
While it does have traditional wheels on each corner, they're connected to the vehicle by way of mechanical "legs."
According to Hyundai, the Elevate is capable of driving at highway speeds, but it can also allegedly climb a 5-foot wall, step over a 5-foot gap and have a track width up to 15 feet.
So, it's basically an AT-AT from Star Wars that has, as Hyundai puts it, "both mammalian and reptilian walking gaits."
To keep things efficient, the legs can cut power to its joints when acting like a normal vehicle.
Entertainment might get a whole lot more immersive in future autonomous vehicles.
Intel outfitted this BMW X5 with augmented reality displays that could turn an autonomous commute into a trip through Gotham City.
You can be sure that content companies will be clamoring to get their wares in front of bored commuters of the future.
The second-generation Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class debuted at CES.
Its 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 had its wick turned up to 221 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque.
It packs Mercedes' MBUX infotainment system, which in this iteration includes both a digital assistant and gesture control.
Front-wheel drive is standard, but all-wheel drive is optional.
The 2020 CLA-Class goes on sale in the fall.
The Vision Urbanetic isn't new, but CES marked the first time this wild van concept came to the US.
In the people-mover form seen here, the van has space for up to 12 people, and it's tall enough where a person can stand up comfortably.
This is just a study in electric, autonomous vehicle design, so don't expect it to come to market.
Nevertheless, the concept shows what kind of flexibility we can expect from future vehicles.
The Leaf E+ is the longer-range version of Nissan's second-generation EV hatchback.
Its larger, 62-kWh battery gives it an estimated range of 226 miles.
It has a more powerful motor, too, putting out 214 horsepower and 250 pound-feet of torque.
All Leaf E+ models will come standard with Nissan's semi-autonomous ProPilot Assist driver aids.
Qualcomm announced at CES that it would install cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) connected car tech around Las Vegas for testing.
We took a brief spin in an Audi Q8 equipped with C-V2X, which allows cellular-based communications between vehicles and infrastructure.
The hope is that C-V2X can reduce accidents and make roads safer for everybody.
The Bolt plugs into your car's 12-volt socket, acting as a conduit for bringing Google Voice Assistant into the car.
It can run wirelessly via Bluetooth, but it works with a 3.5-millimeter jack for use in older vehicles, too.
Accessing the assistant can be done by tapping the Bolt itself or by saying the usual, "OK Google."
Toyota came to CES to show off the latest version of its autonomous development vehicle, based on a new Lexus LS 500h.
One of its AV systems, Guardian, is meant to supplement a human driver, offering help only when it's necessary.
Toyota believes this system will be so helpful, in fact, that it's offering it to the entire industry.
Toyota hasn't announced any partners yet, but the automaker said talks are currently happening.
Udelv introduced its second-generation Newton self-driving van, which runs on the latest version of Baidu's Apollo open-source AV platform.
Walmart and XL Parts have signed on to pilot autonomous delivery van programs in 2019.
Valeo brought the latest version of its XtraVue Trailer system to CES, which uses cameras to make the trailer look "invisible" on screen.
The system uses two cameras, one mounted behind the tow vehicle and one mounted behind the trailer.
WayRay brought its augmented reality windshield to CES, which goes beyond traditional head-up displays by adding animated overlays across the entire windshield.
In theory, this tech could be used to help drivers improve their skills, or further improve navigation systems.